Douglas pitchers shut down Wooster

Alyssa Smokey, Kettja Bennett and Deztiny Vaughan combined to shut down Wooster for the Douglas softball team in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Smokey pitched a complete game shutout for Douglas in its 6-0 win in the opener and Bennett and Vaughan combined on the shutout in the Tigers' 16-0 win in the nightcap.

The opener was scoreless until Douglas scored four runs in the sixth and two runs in the seventh. Vaughan, Maddie Reger and Haley Doughty all drove in runs for Douglas in the sixth as Vaughan had a home run in the inning.

Smokey pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 13 over seven innings.

Douglas had 14 hits in the game. Bennett and Smokey each had three hits while Doughty, Ryleigh Blaire and Vaughan all had two hits for Douglas.

Bailey Walter had a huge game for Douglas in the nightcap, going 2-for-3 with six RBI. Her grand slam home run in the first gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead. Smokey, Jasmine McNinch and Blaire also contributed to the first inning rally.

Douglas added six runs in the second and six runs in the third to take a 16-0 lead. Walter also had an RBI double in the third. Bennett was the winning pitcher, allowing no hits over two inning while striking out two and walking one. Vaughan pitched a scoreless inning in relief, striking out one.

The Tigers had three home runs as Doughty and Blaire both belted a homer in the second. Douglas had 11 hits as Blaire, Smokey, McNinch, Walter and Doughty all had two hits. The Tigers also didn't commit an error.

BASEBALL

Douglas 8, Wooster 3

On Tuesday, Christoper Thacker was the winning pitcher for Douglas as he allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out four over six innings.

Wooster scored one run in the top of the first but the Tigers answered with five runs in the bottom of the first to take a 5-1 lead.

Douglas had 11 hits. Eli Lyons went 3-for-4 and Eli Hinojosa had two hits for the Tigers.

McQueen 4, Douglas 0

Two McQueen pitchers shut down Douglas on Saturday. McQueen scored three runs in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead. Andrew Rangel tripled in the first for Douglas, but the Tigers couldn't take advantage.

Eli Hinojosa provided a strong outing on the mound for Douglas, allowing one run on just one hit while striking out six over 4 1/3 innings. But Robert Snelling and Christian Carnes combined on the shutout for McQueen. Snelling struck out nine over four innings for the Lancers.

Rangel went 2-for-3 for Douglas. The Tigers also didn't commit an error.