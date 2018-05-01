Douglas pitchers perfect on Senior Day

Note: The region tournament will be played May 10-12 at Bishop Manogue High School in Reno. Two teams will advance to the 4A state tournament on May 17-19, also at Bishop Manogue.

Destiny Vaughan and Kettja Bennett were perfect in the pitcher's circle for the Douglas High softball team in its Senior Day sweep of Wooster on Saturday.

Both pitchers twirled three-inning perfect games as the Tigers won by identical 15-0 scores. Both games were stopped in the third inning due to the 15-rule mercy rule.

In game one, Vaughan retired eight of the nine batters she faced on strikeouts and got an infield pop fly to end the first inning. Bennett struck out four of the nine batters she faced in game two.

Douglas (11-5 conference, 18-8-1 overall) moved into third-place in the Northern 4A standings, one game ahead of Reed in the loss column. Reed dropped a 3-2 decision against McQueen in the second game of a double header on Saturday.

Having disposed of Wooster (0-16, 2-19), the Tigers conclude their regular season with four conference games this week that will determine their seeding for the region tournament. Douglas visits Galena today and then plays its final home game today at 3:45 p.m. against the Grizzlie. The regular season ends with a double header on Saturday at rival Carson.

One game separates Douglas, Reed and Carson in the race for the No. 3 through 5 playoff seeds.

GAME 1

Douglas scored 10 runs in the first inning to set the tone. Bailey Walter hit a full-count pitch over the center field fence for a three-run homer and the Tigers received six walks in the first inning.

Chloie Pratt hit 3-for-3 and Casey Peck 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI to lead the Tigers, who had eight of their 13 hits in two innings go for extra bases.

GAME 2

Douglas scored seven runs in the first inning then added eight more runs in the second to build its 15-run advantage.

Amanda Hoffman, Jasmine McNinch, Peck and Bennett all went 2-for-2 as the Tigers collected 12 hits in their two at-bats. Hoffman and Bennett drove in three runs each and Peck had two RBI.

Four Tigers were recognized during the Senior Day ceremony: Mackenzie Brixie, Hoffman, Pratt and Peck. All are fourth-year varsity veterans.