Douglas Mitey Mite Cheer headed to Vegas

After the completion of the football season this past fall, the Mitey Mite Cheerleaders competed in the Sagebrush Pop Warner Cheer Championships in Sparks, where they earned first place in show and performance in their division. A week later, they went on to compete in the first "Battle of the Leagues" Cheer Championship in Reno, where they competed against other teams in their own Sagebrush division, as well as the Peninsula Pop Warner division from the Bay Area in California. Once again, the Mitey Mites Cheer team won their division with impressive scores and thus qualified to go to the National Jams Cheer Championships in Las Vegas in January.

Volunteer coaches for the team are Shari Marchant and Carissa Miller-Bliven, and assistant coaches are Justice and Lindsay. If you would like to support the Douglas Pop Warner Mitey Mites Cheerleading team as it heads to Las Vegas next month, your contribution would be very much appreciated! To submit a 501(c)3 tax-deductible donation, please contact Coach Shari at sharimarchant@me.com. Special thanks to Sagebrush and Douglas Pop Warner Cheer coordinator Tasha Hamilton and all of the Douglas Pop Warner board members and volunteers for their commitment to our youth in Douglas County!