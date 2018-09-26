Douglas looks to rebound against Wooster

There's nothing else to do for the Douglas football team but move on.

The Tigers were handled by McQueen, 49-7, last week. But now there's a chance for Douglas to rebound in its Sierra League opener at Wooster on Friday. Kickoff is 4 p.m.

"We're excited about playing the Wooster Colts," Douglas coach Ernie Monfiletto said.

Douglas fell behind 28-0 against McQueen after one quarter and never could recover. "That's the best McQueen team I've seen in the last 10 years," Monfiletto said.

It figures to be much different against Wooster, which is 2-3. The Colts began the year 2-0 with a 24-14 win over San Lorenzo Valley and a 20-19 win in overtime against Hug. But since then Wooster has been outmanned by Reno (48-0), McQueen (58-0) and Reed (54-0).

By comparison, Douglas (2-2) beat Hug 44-19. Still, Monfiletto isn't taking Wooster lightly. "We respect Wooster," Monfiletto said.

Monfiletto knows his team will obviously have to get off to a better start against Wooster. Big plays and special teams breakdowns plagued the Tigers against McQueen, so those are areas Douglas will also have to obviously clean up.

Monfiletto said his team did settle down after the first quarter, but as he said, "We've got to play four quarters. We can't play just three. We need to do a better job against that kind of program."

Even though the score didn't show it, Monfiletto said his defense wasn't that bad. "Our defense played sound defense," said Monfiletto, noting McQueen only had 93 yards passing.

But overall while Monfiletto said about the result against McQueen, "not happy, not satisfied," he'll take his team's effort against the Lancers.

Monfiletto said his team played hard from the start to the end of the game. "We can live with kids that play for 48 minutes," Monfiletto said. "I'm proud of our effort."

Against Wooster, Monfiletto said his team will need to handle Wooster's pressure.

"There's a lot of people coming at you at any time," he said.

Wooster is led offensively by quarterback Jace Papke, who's 30-for-73 passing for 311 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Papke has also rushed for three scores.

Papke's favorite targets are Adam Amezola (10 catches for 120 yards) and Donovan Ratfield (11 catches, 117 yards one TD). Wooster is led on the ground by Axel Mendoza (54 carries, 230 yards, 4.3 average).

Dual threat Douglas quarterback Colton Weidner leads the Tigers. He has completed 34 of 69 passes for 402 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception. He has also rushed for 201 yards, averaging 6.9 yards a carry and three scores.

Weidner's favorite targets are Cameron Swain (13 catches for 116 yards) and Isaiah Geilenfeldt (13 receptions, 163 yards, one TD).