Douglas JV girls continue hot streak

The Douglas High JV girls basketball team took a 42-40 win Friday night at Galena that was decided by Brooklyn Galliett's buzzer-beating layup. Galena had just converted a 3-pointer to tie the score with 10 seconds left in regulation. The Tigers have rolled to a 18-3 overall record so far this season (after their 37-18 win over Carson on Tuesday). Last month, Douglas won a championship at the After Christmas Special tournament in Reno. Team members include, back row, from left, coach Jason Carter, Vaneza Diaz, Peyton Miller, Mayci Mariani, Alyonna Pretty On Top, Cassidy Vardas-Doane, Brooklyn Galliett, front row, Austin Zivkovic, Jesse Cabrera and Amelia Cochran.