Douglas JV drops two close games to Carson

A five-run seventh inning rally lifted the Carson Senators to a 9-4 junior varsity baseball season-ending win against the Douglas Tigers last Thursday in Minden.

Two walks, two errors and a two-run triple by Justin Stevens ignited the rally as Carson broke a 4-all tie. Casey Martensen also contributed an RBI single for the Senators.

Douglas rallied from a 4-0 deficit with three runs in the fifth inning and one more run in the sixth.

In the sixth, Evan Simpson singled then courtesy runner Wyatt Grisell stole second and third and tied the game on Luke Ackermann's sacrifice fly.

Simpson singled to lead off the Tigers' fifth inning rally. The runner advanced on Calvin Doerr's sacrifice bunt, Ackermann followed with an RBI single and eventually scored on a passed ball. Cuinn Doherty reached base on an error and later scored on a catcher's interference call.

Austin Grant hit 2-for-3 and Ackermann drove in two runs to lead the Tigers offensively.

Stevens hit 2-for-4 and Brian Guthrie drove in four runs for the Senators.

Stevens pitched a complete game five-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

Austin Sullivan started and pitched six innings, allowed five runs on five hits and six strikeouts and five walks.

The two teams were even closer on Wednesday, when the Senators scored once with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 5-4 walk-off win at Carson High.

Two walks set up the seventh inning rally and Bryce Baker scored the winning run on a wild pitch. Douglas tied the score at 4-all in the sixth inning when Grant drove a 3-0 pitch for a two-out RBI double.

Aidan Budden hit 2-for-4 with one RBI and Grant drove in two runs for the Tigers. Guthrie went 2-for-3 to lead Carson.

Ackermann pitched 6.2 innings, allowed five runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and six walks.

On April 26, Tyler Errington went 4-for-4, while Adam Garren, Budden and Grant added three hits each and Simpson drove in four runs for Douglas in an 18-6 win at Wooster.