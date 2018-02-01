Douglas hosts Wooster in homecoming test

It's Winter Homecoming and the Douglas High boys basketball team will be out to improve its playoff prospects Friday night in a Sierra League contest against Wooster.

Douglas (5-8 league, 7-15 overall) needs a win against Wooster (0-13, 2-21) to solidify its hold on fourth-place and the final qualifying seed for the Northern 4A Region Tournament. The Tigers, coming off a 57-50 loss on Tuesday night at Damonte Ranch, lead Carson by two games with three left to play.

Friday's tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

"We have to recoup (from the Damonte loss) and we have to come ready to play. Wooster is going to come here looking for revenge after losing to us before," Douglas coach Corey Thacker said, referring to the Tigers' 74-56 win over the Colts on Jan. 16 in Reno. "They have some good players, so we have to play good defense and stay disciplined."

On Tuesday, Damonte Ranch (8-5, 14-8) outscored Douglas 20-10 in the fourth quarter to win a game that saw the lead change hands seven times. No more than seven points ever separated the two teams.

The Tigers led 15-11 after one quarter, 30-27 at halftime and 40-37 after three quarters.

Recommended Stories For You

Austin Clutts scored 10 points, including a pair of shots from beyond the arc, while Kane Hoyopatubbi and Ian Ozolins added nine each and Andrew Collins eight for the Tigers. Douglas shot 17-for-56 from the field overall. Josh Carillo dished out five assists and Collins had nine rebounds.

Drew Damboise led all scorers with 18 points for Damonte Ranch. The Tigers only trailed 48-46 and had possession of the ball when Damboise came up with a steal, drove for a layup and drew a foul in the process. The 5-foot-9 senior point guard converted the free throw to give the Mustangs a five-point advantage.

Note: Donovan Gransbery scored 10 points for the Douglas frosh team in its 36-29 loss at home against Damonte Ranch.