Douglas hosting Big George invite Saturday

Seventeen schools will be represented on Saturday when Douglas High hosts its 11th annual Big George Invitational track and field meet.

Competition is scheduled to get underway with field events at 8:30 a.m. and running prelims at 9:15 at the Big George Athletic Complex. Running finals are tentatively scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.

The field includes entries from six Northern 4A schools — Spanish Springs, Carson, Reed, Bishop Manogue, Hug and the host Tigers. Two other Douglas County schools, Sierra Lutheran and Whittell, are among the small schools due to compete.

For the Tigers, this will be their final tune-up before the Sierra League Championships on May 5 at Reed, followed by the Northern 4A Region Championships on May 12 and the NIAA State Championships on May 18-19 in Carson City.

"We're at the point of the season where we're going to quicken up," Douglas coach Kim Tretton said. "This is what we train so hard for, to p.r. and peak at the right time."

A number of Northern Nevada's elite athletes will compete Saturday night at the Sacramento Meet of Champions at American River College, while many teams will compete the same day at Truckee's Bob Shaffer Classic. An ample supply of talent will still be showcased at Douglas.

Douglas freshman Megan Veil is coming off a school record performance in the 300-meter low hurdles last Saturday at the Carson Invitational, where she ran 46.87 to win a gold medal.

Sophomore Meleeah McKown took first-place the girls shot put at Carson with a personal record heave of 34-8½.

Also for Douglas, the girls' 4×200 relay record of 1:47.66 set in 2014 is within reach. The quartet of Kyla Hinnant, Sophia Bottino, Madison Smalley and Veil combined to run a season-best 1:49.52 four weeks ago at the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational.

Sierra Lutheran will be led by senior throwers Bret Walker (48-10 shot put, 140-5 discus) and Peyton Hedwall (48-7 shot put). Sophomore Teagan Hansen comes in with a season best of 10:32.49 for 3,200 meters, although teammate Jared Marchegger (4:34.51 for 1,600 and 9:44.85 for the 3,200) will compete at Sacramento Meet of Champions.

One runner to watch is South Tahoe sophomore Carissa Buchholz, the reigning 3A state cross country champion who logged personal best times of 2:22.19 for 800 meters and 5:15.80 in the 1,600 at the Carson Invitational.

In the field events, Hug's Brendan Garner posted an impressive 22-2¾ in the long jump at Carson and Dayton senior Ashley Mason went 17-4¾ in the long jump on April 18 at Fallon's Conclave of Awesomeness. The stadium records for those events are held by Javon Marshbanks of Damonte Ranch (22-10¼ in 2009) and Nala Payton of Wooster (18-4¾ in 2014).