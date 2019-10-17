Douglas High’s Aspen Smokey qualifies for girls golf state tournament

RENO – Douglas’ Aspen Smokey punched her ticket to the 4A girls golf state tournament in Las Vegas with a fourth-place finish as an individual Tuesday after posting a 9-over 83 at the Washoe County Golf Course.

Smokey shot a 93 at Monday’s first round at The Resort at Red Hawk, but responded well Tuesday to continue her season.

Smokey posted birdies on holes 2, 7, 12 and 15 on day two, playing consistent golf with a 41 on the front nine and a 42 on the back nine.

In her opening round, Smokey managed just one birdie on the front nine.

Overall, Smokey took seventh of the golfers at the 4A Northern Regional, but with three girls qualifying through team play she was the fourth-best individual, hitting the top-six threshold to make it to state.

She finished nine shots better than the final individual qualifier, who was 10th overall.

Fellow Douglas golfer Ashley Tarkanian improved by 25 strokes on day two to finish 29th of all the golfers in attendance, but missed the mark to continue her season.

Smokey will hit the links at the state tournament Oct. 21-22 at the T.P.C. Summerlin in Las Vegas.