Douglas High volleyball sweeps Carson

What was essentially a tune-up game for Douglas volleyball showed the Tigers take care of business against its rivals in Carson by a 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 final Tuesday night.

Douglas and head coach Suzi Townsell got a chance to work on some new looks against Carson and saw the stats pile up in the straight set win.

Anna Bertolone continued to lead the way with 18 kills while Mia Bertolone, Ciera Schinzing, Jolene Votel and Marin Collins each put away four kills of their own.

Caitlyn Stephens and Mia Bertolone led the way in digs with eight and seven, respectively.

The Tigers have clinched the No. 3 seed in the Sierra League, meaning their final contest of the year against Bishop Manogue will serve as another chance to work out any difficulties before playoffs begin.

“We have good plans for Manogue tomorrow,” said Townsell. “We are doing some different things we can instill tomorrow. … We’re in it and we’re ready for it.

“The little stuff is the big stuff so that’s what we’ve been working on,” said Townsell. “When we take care of it, … we come out ahead and usually it’s a good finish for us.”

Douglas goes back to work Wednesday night against Bishop Manogue (25-9, 8-1).

The loss ends Carson’s season on Senior Night after the Senators were eliminated from playoff contention last week.

Carson not only took time to honor its seniors, but also recognized the Douglas seniors on the floor.

The Senators end their 2019 campaign with a 13-19 overall record and a 1-9 clip in league play.

Carson head coach Robert Maw thought his seniors determination through tough times was instrumental to their success.

“I think it’s their willingness to keep fighting and going on,” said Maw. “These girls have fight in them. … They’re not afraid to take a risk.

The Senators will lose seniors Camryn Quilling, Carissa Williey and Stephanie Schmidt to graduation in the spring.

As a season, Maw thought the youth of the team had a chance to show what they can do, but Carson will need to keep climbing after posting the worst win-loss record under Maw, according to the head coach.

“I was expecting more wins obviously,” said Maw. “There were a lot of young girls coming into the team this season. … They’re a great group of girls. That’s what’s frustrating, is it’s such a dynamic group of girls with good attitudes, work ethic and personalities and you want them to be more successful.”