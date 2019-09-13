Douglas High tennis teams knock off Wooster

The Douglas High girls tennis team rolled to a Thursday victory against Wooster.

Douglas won 15-3.

Natalie Alexander, Amanda Shaffer and Ava Tarkanian went a combined 6-0 in singles action.

In doubles, Maggie Hutchings/Taylor Reardon, Reagan Merriam/Anna Elias and Paige Radelfinger/Abby Hutchings also went 6-0.

The young Wooster team played Douglas strong in the third round, splitting the six matches. The following Tigers double teams picked up wins: Sondra Cabio/Jess Ochoa, Cheyenne Williams/Kirsten Smith and Hailey Kruger/Alex Molveneux

Douglas improves to 3-2. The Tigers play at McQueen on Sept. 17.

The Douglas High boys tennis team knocked off Wooster, 14-4 on Thursday.

Zach Unger and James Jenks each went 3-0. Moises DeLeon picked up two wins and Luke Rodina picked up a singles victory.

In doubles, Austin Sullivan/Tyler Gunderson won two sets. Josh Herup/Liam Garrison, Grant Kuhlmann/Wade Kuhlmann and Connor Blaha/Cody Hart each won a set.

Douglas improves to 3-2. The Tigers host McQueen on Sept. 17.

Tigers sixth at Hidden Valley golf match

Douglas High’s Aspen Smokey shot an 83 to finish fourth Thursday’s Sierra League girls golf meet. Carson’s Karen Beglin and Lily Landt both shot 73 at Hidden Valley in Reno. Manogue won the event with a team score of 377. Douglas was sixth with a 461. Other scorers for Douglas were Ashley Tarkanian (116), Savannah Brinkley (129) and Brooke Harkleroad (133).

Douglas volleyball falls to Spanish Springs

Anna Bertolone ended the night with 23 kills for the Tigers, but it wasn’t enough as Spanish Springs took down Douglas in four sets (25-21, 24-26, 23-25, 24-26).

Mia Bertolone dished out 30 assists in the loss for the Tigers while Olivia Johnson had 18 digs.

Kate Talia and Fiona Mora combined for five aces for Douglas.

Ciera Schinzing and Riley Mello had nine and six kills, respectively.

UP NEXT: Douglas (13-6) gets a week off before hosting Wooster (7-4) September 19.