Douglas High starts slow but downs Hug

Douglas High's football team got off to a slow start Friday night against Hug.

That was predictable after not playing competitively for two weeks.

The Tigers trailed 6-3 after the first quarter. Gabe Wetzel's two-yard run with 5:28 to play in the second quarter gave the Tigers a 10-6 lead.

It was a lead they wouldn't relinquish en route to improving to 2-0 on the season with a 37-19 win.

Colt Weidener added a touchdown pass to Isaiah Geilenfeldt before half as the Douglas went into the locker room with a 17-6 lead.

Weidener's touchdown pass to Matt Shick gave the Tigers a 24-6 lead.

Hug would cut the deficit to 24-18, before Douglas would put the game away.

Weidener added a 20-yard run, Josh Shaw scored from two yards out.

Douglas travels to Reno next Friday for a game against the 1-1 Huskies.