Douglas High great Shawn Estes to be in Giants broadcast booth

Shawn Estes, a 1991 Douglas High graduate, said he's been approached by San Francisco Giants chief executive officer Larry Baer about doing some San Francisco Giants games as a color analyst in the broadcast booth this season.

Estes said he could work up to 20 games in the broadcast booth filling in for Mike Krukow when he's off and continue to be an analyst on the Giants pre- and postgame shows on NBC Sports Bay Area for up to 60 games, but added the schedule has yet to be set.

Estes will be the featured speaker at the 35th annual Bobby Dolan Dinner on Jan. 17 at the Reno Ballroom. Tickets for the dinner will be sold for $200 per person. VIP tickets will be available for $300, and include an exclusive meet-and-greet and reception with Estes. Tables for 10 are also available for purchase.

The VIP reception will begin at 4:30 p.m., cocktails will be served at 5:30 and dinner will be ready at 6:30 p.m. RSVP to the event by Jan. 11 by calling 775-682-6901 or by visiting NevadaWolfPack.com/DolanDinner.

Look for a feature story on Estes in the Jan. 9 Nevada Appeal and Jan. 10 Record Courier.