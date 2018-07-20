Douglas High graduate and legendary University of Nevada baseball coach Gary Powers to be inducted into Pack Hall of Fame

RENO — Douglas High graduate and legendary University of Nevada baseball coach Gary Powers will be among seven new members to be inducted into the Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame this fall.

The 2018 class also includes one Powers' players, Chad Qualls (1999-2000), who went onto to pitch in the Major Leagues. Others to be inducted are

Michael Edwards – Football (1993-97); Dan Gustin – Radio and TV Broadcaster (1975-2008); Marcelus Kemp – Men's Basketball (2002-08); Dr. Luella J. Lilly – Women's Basketball Coach (1969-76), Volleyball Coach (1975), Women's Athletic Director (1969-74), Associate AD (1975-76); and Jordan McPherson – Softball (2005-08);

The class will officially be inducted at a dinner on Sept. 14 at the Reno Ballroom and the class will be honored again at halftime of the Wolf Pack football team's game against Oregon State the next day. For information on the Hall of Fame Dinner, call (775) 682-6902.

Powers was a starting pitcher for Nevada in 1970 and 1971, setting records for appearances and innings pitched. He earned his bacherlor's and master's at Nevada.

He coached the Nevada baseball team from 1982 to 2013, compiling a 937-762-5 record. His 937 wins ranked 21st among active coaches when he retired.

He led Nevada to a Western Athletic Conference title, two Big West Conference crowns and two Big West divisional championships. He led Nevada to the NCAA Tournament in 1994, 1997, 1999 and 2000.

He coached 17 All-Americans, 146 all-conference honorees and six conference players of the year. Seventy-nine of his players were drafted by Major League teams.

In 16 of his last 23 seasons, his teams won 30 or more games.