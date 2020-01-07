Douglas High girls basketball falls to last year’s state semifinalist in Spanish Springs

A quick and aggressive Spanish Springs girls basketball team strung together a 30-4 run over a 12-minute span to sink Douglas High, 65-36, Tuesday night.

The Cougars’ run started midway through the second half as Spanish Springs lead 31-23 with 4:28 to go in the half.

A few possessions after a Tiger timeout, the Cougars put together a 15-0 run to close the half and a 15-4 margin in the third quarter to put the non-league contest away, leading 61-27 after three quarters.

“They did some things different and we didn’t do a good job of adjusting,” said Douglas head coach Brian Mello.

The Tigers didn’t get much help in the way of missed shots as Spanish Springs ended the first half shooting 82 percent from inside the arc, according to Mello.

It’s a Cougar team loaded with nine seniors on the roster this season after making it to the 4A state semifinals in 2018-19.

Five players for Spanish Springs finished with nine or more points.

Mello admitted after the game a couple of small adjustments by the Cougars left the Tigers on their heels.

“Whether we got tired or whatever we just kind of settled and watched their point guard work,” said Mello.

For the first quarter and a half, the two squads traded buckets at a rapid pace.

A layup after a steal by Spanish Springs put the Cougars up eight, 14-6, midway through the first quarter but the Tigers kept responding on the offensive end.

Taylynn Kizer hit a mid-range jumper and then assisted on a Mia Bertolone jump shot to make it 16-10.

Kizer hit a 3-pointer from the wing to keep the contest a two-possession game, but the Cougars hit a put back basket to close the opening quarter in front, 21-13. Kizer ended the contest with a team-high seven points.

After another Bertolone bucket to open the second quarter, Riley Mello found her spot on the wing beyond the 3-point arc.

Mello sank two triples in a row to keep Douglas within eight before the Cougars opened things up.

A three-quarter court trapping press forced several consecutive turnovers by the Tigers, leaving the Cougars to start their long run.

For Douglas, the loss snaps a four-game winning streak the Tigers built while playing down south in San Diego over the holidays.

“Our girls were positive. Spanish Springs is the team to beat. They’re good, they’re really good,” said Mello. “We know the road runs through them.”

UP NEXT: Douglas (8-5) will get a week off before opening Sierra League play at home Tuesday night against Wooster (6-5).