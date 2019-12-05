Douglas High football has 13 honored on all-region, all-league teams

After a postseason appearance, the Douglas High football team placed 13 athletes on the all-Sierra League teams announced Monday.

Three of those 13 athletes were named to the 4A all-region team as well.

Douglas wideout Isaiah Geilenfeldt led the way in the receiving game for the Tigers and in doing so was selected as a first team all-region wide receiver.

Geilenfeldt caught 41 passes for 687 yards this past season for an average of 16.8 yards per reception to go alongside eight touchdown grabs.

Two of those touchdown grabs came in impressive, leaping fashion in the Tigers’ postseason contest against Reed.

The junior also received recognition as a return specialist where he picked up second team all-region honors.

Junior running back Trevor Kruger and sophomore linebacker Christopher Smalley were recognized as second team all-region selections as well.

Kruger was third in the Sierra League in total yards rushed with 1,292 yards from scrimmage along with 13 touchdown runs. He also caught two touchdowns out of the backfield for the Tigers.

Smalley was Douglas’ second leading tackler this season with 84 tackles, including 4.5 sacks which was the seventh most in the Sierra League this past year.



Sierra League honors

Geilenfeldt, Kruger and Smalley were all first team selections in the Sierra League and were joined by a number of their fellow teammates dawning the orange and black.

Douglas had another option at wide receiver that made an impact all season in Cameron Swain, who was honored with a second team all-Sierra League selection.

Also a junior, Swain caught 33 passes for 651 yards this season with four touchdowns, including a 72-yard touchdown reception against Hug.

The Tigers’ final two spots on the second team lineup were on the offensive and defensive lines.

Senior guard Caeden Gauss was awarded a second team selection for his part in clearing out running lanes and keeping his quarterback protected this season.

On the opposite side of the ball, Torin Smokey was a second team selection at defensive tackle after his senior year.

Smokey ended his final year in a Douglas football uniform with 22 tackles and half a sack.



Honorable mentions

Seven Tigers found their names scattered on the honorable mention list for the Sierra League, including sophomore quarterback Isaac Shaver.

Shaver finished fourth in the league in passing yards with 1,412 along with tossing 17 touchdowns through the air. The sophomore gunslinger also ran for 101 yards over the course of the year.

Senior wide receiver Josh Hartman also picked up an honorable mention nod after pulling down 45 yards on six receptions in the fall.

Tiger center Danny Longre was selected as an honorable mention to the all-Sierra League team, following his senior season.

The rest of Douglas’ honorable mentions came on the defensive side of the ball, including three linebackers in Gabe Foster, Isaac Leigh and Brady Dufloth.

Foster, was the Tigers’ leading tackler with 85 wrap-ups over the course of his sophomore season, including 2.5 sacks, a tackle for loss and an interception.

Leigh, the lone senior of the linebacking core, was honored with the postseason award having posted 76 tackles in his final season with Douglas football.

Dufloth, a junior, had 42 tackles for the Tigers this season along with two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Defensive back Dominic Costarella was the final honorable mention for Douglas, putting up 49 tackles and a fumble recovery over 10 games of action.

