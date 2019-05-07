Douglas High falls to Reno; plays elimination game Wednesday

RENO — The play that had earned the Douglas High baseball team a spot in the Northern 4A playoffs wasn’t there in any shape or form on Tuesday.

Douglas, the No. 8 seed, committed six errors on its way to an 11-1 loss to No. 1 seed Reno at Reno High’s Zunini Field.

“We kind of hit a wall today,” Douglas coach Don Amaral said. “We were sloppy. They out out-hit us by one and they out-scored us by 10.”

Actually Reno had out-hit Douglas by one, 7-6, going into the bottom of the sixth inning when it used two more hits and an error to score three runs to win the game by the 10-run rule. But Amaral’s point was well-taken.

And Amaral expects his team to return to the solid play that got it into the postseason when the Tigers travel to either Damonte Ranch or Manogue for an elimination game on Wednesday. Eli Hinijosa will start on the mound for Douglas.

“We’ll give it everything we’ve got,” Amaral said.

Douglas starting pitcher Luke Ackerman actually gave the Tigers a solid effort on the mound, allowing one earned run through 3 2/3 innings.

“We just made errors behind him,” Amaral said.

And the inning in which Ackerman was charged with an earned run, the third inning, he likely would have escaped unscathed had Douglas not committed two errors as the Huskies took a 6-1 lead.

The Tigers also couldn’t break through against Reno’s Caedon Kottinger, who pitched a complete game for the win, striking out nine and walking none over six innings.

Douglas broke through for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Ayden Murphy singled and came all the away around from first to score on a throwing error.

But Reno used a Douglas error to score four unearned runs in the first. Ackerman issued two walks to force in a run to tie the score 1-1, a passed ball allowed another run to score to make it 2-1 and then Reno capped off the rally with a two-run double to take a 4-1 lead.

The Huskies scored another unearned run in the second to take a 5-1 lead. The closest the Tigers came to scoring against Kottinger after the first came when Camden Brown doubled and Aiden Budden singled to give Douglas runners at first and third. But Eli Lyons lined out to end the inning.

Reno added three runs in the fifth on two RBI singles and an error to take an 8-1 lead.

Zak Korzeniewski had two hits, including a double, and Chris Thacker added a single for Douglas.