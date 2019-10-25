Douglas High boys cross country 2nd, girls 4th at league meet

RENO — The Tigers’ cross country team had a number of top finishes Friday as the boys team took second place with 52 points, just five behind Galena, which won the team title with 47 points, at Rancho San Rafael Park.

Matthew Kruse was the top finisher for Douglas, taking fifth place in his final Sierra League meet in a time of 18:10.

Cameron Battcher was right behind Kruse, crossing the line in seventh in 18:22.

Douglas had four more runners complete the race inside of the top 20 as Calvin Doerr took 11th in 18:49.

Soma Baligad, Jackson Davis and Cody Jackson finished consecutively taking 14th, 15th and 16th while Michael Magee was 19th in 19:10.

Jarom Langkilde, Dominic Jackson and David Christensen were the final Tiger boys to finish the meet.

For the Douglas girls, a fourth place team finish was led by Zoe Brown as she took sixth place in 22:29.

Douglas ended the afternoon with 71 team points while Damonte Ranch won the meet with 42.

Addison Gregory also finished in the top 10 for the Tigers, running a 23:37 for ninth place.

Akira Kondo (12th) and Leonna Hinnant (17th) were able to complete the race in under 25 minutes and finish top 20 for Douglas.

Sophia Maricich, Elena Zarnecki, Sofia DeLange, Addie Berger and Ashley Reger round out the Tiger girls runners.

UP NEXT: The top seven runners from the boys and girls teams advance to the 4A Northern Region meet Saturday, Nov. 2 in the same location – Rancho San Rafael Park.