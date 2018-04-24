Douglas girls’ win streak snapped

One win streak ended while another was extended on Saturday for the Douglas High swimming and diving program during its Northern 4A double dual meet against Spanish Springs and Hug.

The girls team saw its streak of 94 consecutive conference dual meet victories end as Spanish Springs came on top 165-135 at the Carson Valley Swim Center.

Meanwhile, the boys team extended its win streak to 80, as the Tigers prevailed 190-94 over Spanish Springs and 205-7 over Hug. The Tigers' girls defeated Hug 233-14 in their other dual.

Though disappointed with their defeat, coach Greg Taylor said the girls were not discouraged.

"It is a tough loss but I am proud how everyone swam and never gave up," Taylor noted. "They knew it was going to be a super close meet, but they had a great attitude and swam every race hard. Now, the girls have the opportunity to start their own new win streak."

BOYS

Recommended Stories For You

Joey Smithen and Jack Stevenson won both of their individual events to pace the Tigers. Smithen, a junior, won the 200 individual (2:09.95) and paced a 1-2-3-4 sweep of the 100 butterfly (58.07). Stevenson, a freshman, won the 500 freestyle (5:37.25) and led a sweep of the 100 breaststroke (1:10.39).

Taylor Knowles logged a time of 2:02.95 in the 200 freestyle and took first-place in the 100 backstroke (59.96). Kade Forbes won a close race in the 100 freestyle with a 54.57 clocking.

Knowles, Stevenson, Smithen and Connor Taylor opened with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:49.34). Stevenson, Forbes, Daniel Taylor and Connor Taylor capped of the day with a win in the 400 freestyle relay (3:48.50).

Daniel Taylor and Forbes placed second and third in the 50 freestyle with respective times of 24.56 and 24.91.

Connor Taylor and Ryan Signorella also placed second and third behind Smithen in the butterfly with respective times of 1:03.71 and 1:05.14.

Dakota Blaha and Jonah Brees placed second and third respectively in the 200 freestyle. Daniel Taylor and Joshua Beam placed second and third in the breaststroke.

GIRLS

Alexia Taylor-Arredondo and Samantha Beck were double winners in their individual events and swam for two first-place relays teams to lead Spanish Springs. Taylor-Arredondo, the defending 50 and 100 freestyle region champion, won those events with respective times of 25.37 and 53.76. In a closely contested 100, Taylor-Arredondo set a school record time edge past Douglas sophomore Baylee Silveira (54.25). Beck won the 100 butterfly (1:00.22) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.27).

For Douglas, Silveira and Kaela Forvilly swept the top two places in the 100 backstroke with respective times of 59.83 and 1:03.76. Silveira's backstroke time was not far off the 56.95 she logged to place fourth at the Far Western Short Course Championships on April 6 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Cailey Tollman was a double winner in the 200 freestyle (2:11.83) and 500 freestyle (5:45.94). Bickmore, Tollman, Forvilly and Silveira combined to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:01.50).

Taylor Sullivan and Forvilly placed 2-3 in a 50 freestyle race that had 38 entrants. Sarah Hyatt placed second in the 200 IM (2:33.93), Lilyanne Bickmore was second in the 100 butterfly (1:04.52) and Mychael Bellik third in the 200 freestyle (2:20.95).

The Tigers will face another good test Friday when they host Galena and McQueen at 2:30 p.m. at the Carson Valley Swim Center.

"Congrats to all of our swimmers who competed hard," coach Taylor noted in an email. "This is an opportunity to compete and succeed in life. From what I saw on Saturday, you have."