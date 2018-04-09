Douglas girls win at Carson meet

Douglas High's girls track and field team ran away with first-place while the boys took second-place on Wednesday at the Great Sierra Frosh-Soph Invitational in Carson City.

Madison Smalley in the girls sprints and Meleeah McKown in the throws were double winners in their individual events to help the Tigers win the team title with 76 points at Carson High's Jim Frank Track and Field Complex. Smalley took first-place in the 200 meters (27.14) and 400 (1:02.26), plus she took second in the 100 (13.52). McKown was a double winner in the shot put (30-7) and discus (103-2).

On the boys side, Patrick Larsen won the boys shot put with a personal record throw of 43-feet, 1 inch and Soma Baligad won the 3,200 (11:39.09).

GIRLS

Megan Veil and Addison Gregory went 1-2 for Douglas in the 1,600 with respective times of 5:58.70 and 6:01.70. Veil also placed third in the 400 (1:05.20).

Douglas went 1-2-3-4 in the 3,200, led by Gregory (13:06.39), Quincy Russell (14:54.45), Isabella Tierney (15:44.64) and Imogene Tierney (16:48.81).

Adelyn Race won the triple jump (30-1), while Isabelle Perkins placed second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.92) and third in the 300 low hurdles (53.85).

BOYS

Race Coman set a pair of personal records as he placed second in the boys 100 (11.77) and 200 (24.53), while Kody Gray placed third in the 200 (24.58, personal best).

Douglas took second-place as a team with 33.8 points, close behind Galena (41) in the top spot.

Larsen, a sophomore, also logged a personal best to place second in the discus (111-8). Brayden Schumann placed second in the high jump (5-4) and Jeff Hayward placed third in the pole vault (8-6).

Hayden Litka, Gunderson, Gray and Coman combined to place second in the 4×100 relay (46.26). Brendyn Hoag, Gray, Gunderson and Coman placed third in the 4×200 (1:37.68).