Douglas girls strong at Big George Invite

Hayden Litka and William Marriott battle to the finish line in a boy's 100-meter heat Saturday at the Big George Invitational.

Brad Coman

The Douglas High girls had an impressive showing Saturday at the Big George Invitational at Douglas High School.

Madison Smalley finished second in the 100 meters (13.29); Jessica James was fourth in the 100 (13.42). Smalley also finished second in the 400 (1:02.62). Teammate Serena Tomassi was right behind Smalley in third at (1:04.89).

In the 800 meters, Maya Smith finished third (2:29.69). Smith also was third in the 1600 (5:34.32). Audry Keasling was fifth in the 1600 (5:46.43).

In the 100 hurdles, Megan Veil was second in 17.01. She followed that up by winning the 300 hurdles in 47.07.

Meleeah McKown was first in the discus (119-05) and third in the shot put (33-05.25).

Hannah Carr won the high jump clearing 5-feet 4-inches. Jessica James was fifth in the long jump (14-09.50). Kayla Provost was fourth in the triple jump at 31-08.50

The 4×100 relay team of Jessica James, Tomassi, Veil and Smalley was second (52.92). The 4×200 relay team of Veil, James, Provost and Smalley was second (1:48.31).

On the boys side, Andrew Hawn was fourth (11.48) in the 100. Kody Gray was fifth (11.56). In the 200, Hawn was third (22.82), Luke Gansberg was eighth (23.54) and Gray was ninth (23.71).

In the 400, Cody Jackson was fifth (52.14), Gansberg was seventh (52.61). In the 800, Matthew Kruse was seventh (2:09.01). He also was seventh in the 1600 (4:54.02).

In the 3200 meters, Celime Garcia (10:31.92) was fourth and Soma Baligad was seventh (10:50.62).

In the shot put, Patrick Larsen was fourth (42-09.75). In the pole vault, Jacob Coston was fifth, clearing 11-feet. In the long jump, Nathan Van Wagenen was third (10-02.50). In the triple jump, Van Wagenen was seventh (39-05).

The relay teams had a good day for the Tigers. In the 4×100 relay, Gray, Hayden Litka, William Marriot and Hawn were second (44.36). In the 4×200 relay, Hawn, Gray, Cody Jackon and Gansberg were fourth (1:33.15). In the 4×400 relay, Hawn, Gansberg, Celime Garcia and Jackson were third in 4:47.54. In the 4×800 relay, Kruse, Baligad, Brandon Koyama and Michael Magee were second in 8:44.66.

Douglas drops doubleheader

The Douglas softball team dropped two games on Saturday to Spanish Springs.

Douglas lost 5-1 and 1-0. In the first game, Douglas out-hit the Cougars but couldn’t push across the runs. Tyra Clary worked out of jams for Cougars stranding 12 Tigers runners on base.

Deztiny Vaughan took the loss allowing five runs (two earned) and six hits. She struck out five.

Haley Doughty, Kettja Bennett and Maddie Reger each had two hits for the Tigers. Doughty had the Tigers’ lone RBI.

In game 2, Alyssa Smokey and Ivy Barnes collected the Tigers’ only hits. Smokey took the loss allowing four hits and a walk. She struck out 10. Hailey Mclean struck out 13 Tigers for Spanish Springs.

Douglas hosted Reno on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers close out the season with two games on Saturday at Carson High.

Tigers defeat Wooster

The Douglas baseball team pushed across the winning run in the ninth inning on Saturday to pick up a 4-3 win against Wooster.

Douglas knocked out nine hits with Ayden Murphy, Christopher Thacker and Camden Brown each collecting two. Eli Lyons and Thacker had RBIs for the Tigers.

Thacker pitched 6.2 innings giving up five hits and one unearned run. Gage Hoyle came on in relief to pick up the win. He pitched 2.1 innings allows two unearned runs.

The Tigers did commit five errors. The Tigers started a two-game series Wednesday hosting Carson. The Tigers end the regular season today at 7 p.m. at Carson.

GOLF

Douglas qualifies for regionals

The Douglas High golf team came through to qualify for the Northern 4A Regionals to be held on Monday and Tuesday at Wildcreek Golf Course in Sparks.

The Sierra League’s top three teams advanced to regionals. Douglas finished in a tie for third with Carson in the overall standings, but won the tiebreaker based on lowest stroke average over the course of the league season, 357-359.

In Tuesday’s final Sierra League Tournament at Sparks, Douglas finished fourth with 361 points behind Carson (359), Manogue (318) and Galena (301).

Jack Smith had an outstanding round for Douglas, finishing in a tie for 10th with an 86. Also for the Tigers, John-Paul McNamara and Alexander Garton each fired a 92, Tobin Mayotte shot a 91, and Kole Karwoski added a 94.