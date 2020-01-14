Douglas girls stifle Wooster for opening Sierra League win

Basketball is a game of runs, but Tuesday night the Douglas High girls team put together one continuous, 32-minute run on its way to a 60-5 win over Wooster.

The Tigers took full advantage of their home floor and opened their Sierra League slate with an emphatic win over the Colts.

It was the least amount of points the Tigers have given up in a game since a 48-5 win over North Valleys in 2017.

It took a minute and a half for Douglas to initially get on the board, but there wasn’t much Wooster could do to slow the Tigers down once they did.

Adaline Doerr started the scoring at the free throw line for the Tigers before Taylynn Kizer and Riley Mello started to take over the opening half.

Kizer hit Mello for an interior bucket to give Douglas a 4-0 lead before the assist went the other way for a Kizer triple from the wing.

After another Mello triple and a couple of interior buckets, the sophomore captain sank another basket from beyond the arc to move the Tigers in front 18-0 by the end of the opening quarter.

Douglas put up another 12 points in the second quarter to jump out to a 30-0 lead before Wooster got its first point at the charity stripe.

At the half, the Tigers held onto a 38-1 advantage.

Mello ended the night with a game-high 22 points while Kizer posted 10, all of which came in the opening half.

Sophomore Katrina Butalon posted nine points for the Tigers while Soleil Cariaga added six more.

All in all, Douglas had nine players finish on the score sheet.

“Our defense and our communication. That’s something that never stopped,” said Douglas junior captain Brooklyn Galliett on what was working well for the Tigers Tuesday.

“We’re able to see the court and see other people open,” added Mello.

Opening Sierra League play 1-0 is the start the Tigers were looking for, but the focus quickly turned to Galena Friday and the rest of the season.

“As a team we want to go to regionals,” said Galliett. “We want to hang one of those banners.”

“Working as a team and playing as a family,” said Mello.

UP NEXT: Douglas (9-5, 1-0) will host Galena (3-11, 0-1) Friday night on the Tigers’ home floor.