Douglas girls soccer rolls vs. Reno

The Douglas girls soccer team rolled to a 3-0 win over Reno at home on Tuesday.

The Douglas backline of Claire Ingrey, Kennedy Cole, Tess Sando, Hailey Christensen and goalie Jordan Smith, who has committed to Cal State University East Bay, posted its fifth shutout of the season. The only team to score on Douglas this season is defending state champion Bishop Gorman.

Douglas scored in the 24th minute of the first half as Ari Bilderback sent a through pass to Madi Smalley who finished with a shot to the back of the net.

In the 18th minute of the second half Smalley placed a through ball to Jessee Cabrera who sent her shot into the net.

In 22nd minute Alexa Moss, who has committed to Nevada, delivered her corner kick on a line finding Cabrera on the 6 yard line who volleyed her one touch past the Reno keeper. This was Cabrera's third two-goal game of the season.

Douglas also won the junior varsity game, 7-1. Adrianna Grant had two assists, Bailey Rozier, Vanessa Diaz and Savanna Harrington each had one goal and one assist, Campbell Dedmon and Kamryn Harper each scored once, Laren Ellis and Kathy Villesanor each had one assist and Shaila Moe scored twice for Douglas.

Cross Country strong at WaSHoe meet

The Douglas High girls varsity cross country team took second Thursday night at the meet at Washoe Lake State Recreation Area.

Damonte Ranch, 45 points, edged out the Tigers (50). Galena was third with 63 points.

Leading Douglas was Maya Smith, who finished third in 23:27. Addison Gregory (25:31), Zoe Brown (25:56), Lena Richardson (25:58) and Emily Hillman (26:00) finished ninth through 12th respectively for the Tigers.

On the varsity boys side, Douglas (59 points) finished fourth in a hotly contested race. Galena won with 54 points, Damonte was second at 55 and Carson was third with 56 points.

Matthew Kurse led the Tigers with a sixth place finish (20:15), he was followed by Celime Garcia (11th, 20:53), Soma Baligad (13th, 20:58), Calvin Doerr (21st in 21:36) and Cody Jackson (23rd, 21:46).

The Douglas JV boys team won easily with 20 points. Damonte was second with 58. Chad Maricich led the Tigers winning in 21:53. He was followed by Dominic Jackson (third, 22:18), Cameron Battcher (fourth, 22:39), Gage Hoyle (fifth, 22:56), Austin Alley (seventh, 22:19) and Lucas Guerrazzi (eighth, 23:25).

The Douglas JV girls team also won easily. Douglas had 24 points. Galena and Damonte Ranch were second with 55. Leading Douglas was Audrey Keasling in second (26:49), Leonna Hinnant in fourth (29:50), Sofia DeLange in fifth (29:57), Aoife Brooks (seventh in 30:28), Addie Beerger (eighth in 30:43) and Savannah Chapton (ninth in 30:53).

Douglas bests McQueen in 5

The Douglas High School volleyball team won the fifth game 15-9 over McQueen Thursday night at home.

Douglas dropped the first game, 25-23, before winning 25-15 and 25-18 in middle games. McQueen forced game five with a 25-19 win in game four. Douglas is 8-10 overall and 2-1 in league. The Tigers travel to Reed on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game.