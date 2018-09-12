Douglas girls soccer falls to McQueen

The Douglas girls soccer team lost a defensive battle to McQueen, 1-0, on Saturday.

After a scoreless first half, McQueen scored off of a free kick that bounced off the field turf over a Douglas defender and to a McQueen player, who went on to score.

Douglas possessed the ball 52 percent of the time during the game but was outshot by McQueen, 12-10

The junior varsity game ended in a 0-0 tie.

Goalie Madi VanAhsen and Colby Bera, Ally Jens, Amara Brown, Arianna Moralez, Kathy Villesenor and Melanie Telles Robles all played will defensively.

Douglas now has four shutouts in seven games and has allowed just three goals this season. Junior Adriana Grant posted three shutouts before VonAhsen took over in goal.

Douglas girls tennis knocks off Wooster

Behind the play of Nikki Alexander and Natalie Alexander, the Douglas High girls tennis team defeated Wooster, 11-7, on Tuesday.

Nikki and Natalie racked up six points for the Tigers.

The Tigers won the game total 36-8.

The doubles team of Amanda Schaffer and Maggie Hutchings won all three of their matchups with scores of 6-0, 6-2, and 7-5, generating three more points for the team.

Maureen Brennan won 6-0 and lost 2-6. The doubles team of Reagan Merriam and Taylor Reardon won 6-2 in the first round, but lost 2-6 in the second.

Natalia Baldauskas played well in her singles debut this season, but did not prevail. Doubles regulars Angelica Canas and Jessica Ochoa fought hard in a pair of 2-6 losses.

Seniors Catherine Wedin and Twyla Sobelman played together for the first time this season in a 6-1 loss. They were cheered on by an extra large crowd as the final match on the courts for the day.

Paige Radelfinger and Lori Ramm fought the No. 1 doubles team and the wind, finally succumbing 1-6 in the third round of play.

Nikki Alexander was named Player of the Match.

Douglas boys tennis falls to Wooster

Zach Unger won all three of his matches on Tuesday and Bryce Unger and James Jenks swept in doubles but it wasn't enough as Douglas lost at home to Wooster, 10-8, under windy conditions.

Unger won 6-3, 6-0, 6-0 while Josh Herup won 6-3 and Hyrum Langkilde won 6-1 in singles for the Tigers.

Bryce Unger and Jenks won 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

"The windy conditions did not stop Zach Unger from leading our singles contingent with a dominating performance," Douglas coach Rod Smith said. "Zach loves to compete and each week his game becomes a little more refined.

"Bryce Unger and James Jenks keep on rolling. This is the second match in row that they have won each of their sets. Beside having terrific chemistry, I'm impressed with their ability to adjust their strategy in the middle of a set."

Sierra Lutheran volleyball wins

Sierra Lutheran rolled to a 25-9, 25-3, 25-11 win at Sierra Sage on Friday.

Lauren Rowlatt served for nine points and four aces, Amanda Almeida served for 10 points and two aces and Bri Wiles served for 24 points and seven aces for the Falcons.

Sierra Lutheran football loses

Sierra Lutheran lost a hard fought game against Hawthorne on Saturday, falling 46-37.

The Falcons led 13-12 after one quarter when Shawn Emm scored a touchdown and Makez Berger completed a 25-yards scoring pass to Quinn Cummings.

Sierra Lutheran trailed 32-13 when Luke Bonafede scored right before halftime to pull the Falcons to within 32-21.

The Falcons pulled to within 32-29 after three quarters when Emm scored again.

Emm scored his third touchdown and Isaiah Jarrett added the two-point conversion for the final margin but it wasn't enough.

"I'm proud of the kids," Sierra Lutheran coach Del Bugg said. "They pushed themselves and didn't quit."

Sierra Lutheran girls golf wins

Sierra Lutheran won its tournament last week at Carson Valley Golf Course with a 472. Yerington was second with a 502.

Elia Keating led the Falcons with a 90 to finish second overall.