Douglas girls soccer beats Spanish Springs

The Douglas girls soccer team finished the non-league season with a 7-2 record after winning at Spanish Springs, 3-1, on Saturday.

On another blustery day, Douglas possessed the ball 54 percent of the time and outshot the Cougars 15-7.

In the 30th minute Madi Smalley switched the field with a pass to offensive center midfielder Jessee Cabrera who hammered a shot from 30 yards out over the Spanish Springs' keeper. This was déjà vu from Cabrera's shot against Reed the week before: same minute, same location and from a Smalley assist.

In the fifth minute of the second half Smalley ran down a throw in from Alexa Moss, who has committed to play for Northern Arizona, turned and danced across the 18-yard line bypassing several defenders until she found a small opening in the lower right hand corner of the net.

On the ensuing kickoff, Spanish Springs sent a 50-yard kick down the middle over Douglas's backline onto the feet of streaking Spanish Springs player who was able to score.

Smalley followed a similar scenario in the 38th minute as Moss again delivered a pass to a streaking Smalley into the left side of the penalty box. Smalley eluded a defender, went baseline and charged into the keeper's box. About three yards from the near post Smalley smashed a "roofer" past the keeper for the final score of the match.

The Douglas JVs ended up 6-0-3 after a 1-1 tie. Douglas dominated possession, but struggled to find the back of the net until the last 30 seconds of the game when Kamryn Harper fed a pass to Campbell Dedmon who was making a diagonal run into the box. Dedmon turned and slotted a shot over the keeper's head.

Sierra Lutheran football falls

Sierra Lutheran couldn't hang onto a 35-22 lead going into the fourth quarter as it fell 46-41 at Smith Valley.

Smith Valley scored with 11.7 seconds left in the game for the victory. Luke Schinzing had directed a 60-yard scoring drive earlier in the fourth quarter as Sierra Lutheran led throughout the game.

Quinn Cummings scored twice to give the Falcons a 14-6 lead after one quarter. Shawn Emm then scored twice to give Siera Lutheran a 27-14 lead. Caleb Contreras intercepted a pass near the end of the half to preserve the lead.

Sierra Lutheran volleyball falls

Sierra Lutheran fell to Smith Valley 12-25, 24-26, 30-32.

"The girls played so well and so hard — not hard to lose when your team fought until the end," Sierra Lutheran coach Sylvia Antonucci said.