Douglas girls soccer beats Spanish Springs

Tiger girls soccer bests Spanish Springs

Douglas picked up a 3-1 win over Spanish Springs on Saturday at home behind goals from Madi Smalley, Devi Schwartz and Dana Merriam.

Amelia Cochran, Molly Coverly and Smalley each had an assist on one of the goals.

Smalley leads the team in both goals and assists to this point in the season with 10 goals and five assists for the Tigers.

In the last five contests, all wins, Douglas has outscored its opponents 22-3.

UP NEXT: Douglas (5-4) will host Wooster (0-4-1) Saturday in Minden.

Douglas boys soccer falls to Spanish Springs

The Cougars of Spanish Springs took down Douglas, 7-1, Saturday in Minden.

Spanish Springs took a 3-1 lead into halftime before tacking on four more scores in the second half.

McQueen girls tennis beats Douglas

Natalie Alexander snagged two wins on the singles court, but the Tigers fell 15-3 to McQueen on Tuesday.

Ava Tarkanian picked up the other win for Douglas, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.

UP NEXT: Douglas (3-3) will host Reed (3-3) Thursday.

Tiger boys tennis sneaks by McQueen

Douglas High boys tennis team won 10-9 (4-2) against McQueen High on Tuesday.

“Our team showed so much determination and a competitive side that I hadn’t seen before; we were losing going into the final round, but our young men never gave up,” said Douglas head coach Rod Smith.

In the first round, Douglas earned four points, contributed by the No. 1 and 3 singles players, Zach Unger and Moises Deleon, along with No. 1 and 3 doubles teams Josh Herup/Liam Garrison and Andrew Clutts/Jack Ratcliff.

In the second round, the No. 2 doubles team of Austin Sullivan and Tyler Gunderson won the only point for Douglas against the No. 3 doubles team from McQueen.

In the third round, Douglas tied the score 9-9. Deleon and No. 2 doubles team, Sullivan/Gunderson, helped tie the match with wins.

At 9-9, the two teams went into a tie-breaker in which the first six starters from each team play each other again in a shortened set. This round was especially suspenseful when the No. 2 singles players couldn’t gain an edge, eventually leading to a win by Douglas’ James Jenks with a score of 13-11.

– Contributed by Maureen Brennan, boys tennis team manager

Douglas boys fourth, girls 10th at Nevada Union Invite

With 131 team points the Douglas boys cross country team took fourth of 22 teams at the Nevada Union Invitational on Saturday.

The Tigers had four runners finish in the 17-minute range as Cameron Battcher led the charge, crossing the line in 20th in 17:28.

Matthew Kruse and Soma Baligad were separated by three seconds as they finished 25th and 26th, respectively.

Cody Jackson took 30th for the Tigers in 17:55 while Dominic Jackson was the final Douglas runner to cross in 48th.

Reed won the boys meet with 78 team points.

The Douglas girls left Nevada City in 10th as a team with 256 points as Madera won the girls race with 43 points.

Zoe Brown was the first Tiger runner to cross the line in 24th in a time of 21:38.

Sofia DeLange and Akira Kondo were 49th and 51st, respectively, while Sophia Maricich was 72nd.

Addie Berger took 90th for the Tigers in 26:30 while Katie Gonzales finished in 96th in 27:49.

Sierra Lutheran runs North Tahoe Invitational

Sierra Lutheran’s Kailey Fitzpatrick took ninth in 28:29 during the freshmen/sophomore girls cross country race at the North Tahoe Invitational on Friday.

Sierra Carranza and Ava Zimmerman were 26th and 27th, respectively, in the same race.

On the boys side, the Falcons’ Andreas Gilson was 43rd in the varsity race in 24:32 while Jacob Tack took 85th in 28:20.

William Webster was Sierra Lutheran’s top sophomore finisher, taking 13th in the boys race, while Flynn Scheibe was 16th in the boys freshmen race.

Falcon volleyball falls to Smith Valley

Sierra Lutheran volleyball dropped its weekend contest with Smith Valley in straight sets Saturday, 25-11, 25-17, 25-14.

Rosalie Antonucci led the Falcons with three aces while also posting two digs and a kill.

Jade Chapman had two kills and three assists for Sierra Lutheran while her teammate Kati Boogman had four digs and three kills.

The Falcons (3-2) hosted Coleville (6-5) on Tuesday.

Keating leads Falcon girls golf

Ella Keating helped Sierra Lutheran take second place as a team after Keating finished second as an individual last Wednesday.

The Falcons ended the day with a team score of 475 while Keating shot an 86.

Sierra Lutheran football bested by Smith Valley

Sierra Lutheran football fell to Smith Valley, 64-0, Saturday in 8-man action.

The Bulldogs had three rushers who posted over 100 yards on the ground and combined for eight touchdowns.

UP NEXT: Sierra Lutheran (1-3) gets a week off before taking on Coleville (2-1) Sept. 28.