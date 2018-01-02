Douglas girls lose final game to King

The Douglas High girls basketball team lost 69-42 against Martin Luther King (Riverside, Calif.) Saturday in the NCAA Silver Division seventh-place contest at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic in San Diego

Douglas (2-4 league, 5-11 overall) lost four tournament games against California opponents that all qualified for the playoffs in 2017. The King Wolves won 28 games and reached the CIF Southern Section 1A semifinals last season.

On Friday, Hailey Hughes and Ashlynn Campbell combined to score 31 points for the Tigers in a 55-49 loss to Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.). Hughes, a 6-foot junior post player, scored 17 points and Campbell had 14.

Douglas led 14-13 after one quarter, however, the Mira Costa Mustangs took control of the game with an 18-4 run through the second quarter.

Madison Rodgers scored all nine of her points in the third quarter to help the Tigers pull back within 42-33. Campbell finished with eight points in the fourth quarter.

Mira Costa, which has qualified for the CIF state tournament four times since 2007, was led by Haley Herdman with 19 points and Juliana Chen with 17. They combined to sink nine of the Mustangs' 11 three-pointers.