Douglas girls lacrosse team shows promise

Despite losing twice against formidable opponents, there have been some bright spots for the Douglas Girls Lacrosse Club early in its second season of existence.

Douglas dropped a 17-6 High Sierra Lacrosse League decision against Oasis Academy on Tuesday at Churchill County Regional Park in Fallon, and before that, the high school team came up on the short end of a 14-8 score against Reno on March 19 in a match played at Gardnerville Elementary School.

Coach-manager Daunelle Wulstein was encouraged by the performance of the Douglas team on Tuesday.

"We are extremely pleased with how we played," she said after facing an undefeated Oasis Academy team. "Although we lost, we kept the pressure on in the attack. Oasis Academy is a great team, and we were thrilled to have scored six goals on them."

Peri Buck scored three goals, Abby Jens scored twice and Ashlyn Nelson added one more to account for the Douglas scoring against an Oasis Academy team that improved its record to 4-0, including an 8-7 overtime win over defending league champion Galena.

Wulstein praised the performance of freshman goalkeeper Ariel Rose, who was credited with saves on the first five shots she faced. The coach also noted that junior Destinee Viayra, a newcomer to the team, showed an "understanding of our new defense" and was recognized as the team's Defensive MVP for the game.

Douglas also had some bright spots in its season opening loss against Reno, Buck scored four goals and Jens three more to lead the offense, while Ally Foster also scored a goal. All three are seniors.

Wulstein pointed out that Douglas scored the first goal in the game's opening 10 seconds.

"We had 14 shots on goal, so we definitely were able to break down their defense," the coach said. "However, like we saw in our second game, we lost control of the ball in the midfield several times. As our girls get more experienced with ball handling and stick skills, we will likely see more successful shots and complete passes."

Carly Howe, another senior, was recognized as the team's Defensive MVP for that game and Jens was the Offensive MVP.

The next game for Douglas is Thursday against Truckee/North Tahoe at 5 p.m. at Gardnerville Elementary School. This is a makeup of a game postponed on March 17 due to winter weather.

"We have a great lineup of new and returning girls," Wulstein said. "We can see improvements and growth already. We have 12 more games to play and we are looking forward to lots of successes, both individual and team success. It's going to be a fun season."