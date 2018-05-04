Douglas Girls Lacrosse Club to host games at Gardnerville Elementary Field

The second-year Douglas Girls Lacrosse Club will continue its busy schedule with two contests this weekend, today at Truckee/North Tahoe and at home Saturday against Spanish Springs.

Saturday's High Sierra Lacrosse home game is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Gardnerville Elementary School. Douglas will be at home for two more games to end the regular season next week, Tuesday against Bishop Manogue and Thursday against Reno, both at 5 p.m. on the Gardnerville Elementary field.

Today, Douglas (0-9 season record) faces Truckee/North Tahoe at 5 p.m. at Riverview Sports Park in Truckee.

Douglas is coming off a hard-fought 15-8 loss at home last Saturday against league-leading Galena. Douglas also lost 13-10 at Bishop Manogue on April 26.

Galena holds first-place in the girls league with an 11-1 record, followed by Oasis Academy (Fallon) at 10-1 and Truckee/North Tahoe at 7-1.

The upcoming home games will mark the final appearances for the team's four seniors: Carly Howe, Ally Foster, Abby Jens and Peri Buck.

"They have been an integral part of this second season," team manager/coach Daunelle Wulstein noted of the seniors. "They are outstanding women in the community, in their school, and on the lacrosse field."

Note: The Douglas Boys Lacrosse Club is scheduled to host Reed on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Jacks Valley Elementary School.