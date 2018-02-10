Douglas girls grab No. 2 seed

No tie-breaker was needed after all. The Douglas Tigers simply went out and earned home court advantage to start the playoffs outright with a 45-25 victory on Friday night at Carson's Winterfest girls basketball game.

Ashlynn Campbell scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter to put Douglas (9-7 league, 13-14 overall) on track to its regular season-ending win at Tom Andreasen Court.

By winning, coupled with Galena's 51-49 loss at Damonte Ranch, the Tigers clinched second-place and the Sierra League's No. 2 seed for the region tournament. The Tigers host Reno, the High Desert League's No. 3 seed, on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

"We needed things to work out and the kids did that tonight," Douglas coach Werner Christen said. "I thought we played well; being short-handed (10 players available) we asked some kids to play different roles and they all stepped up. It was just a nice team win."

Douglas took an 18-7 first quarter lead and never allowed Carson (4-12, 9-16) to get any closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Campbell capped a 12-2 run over the final 3:51 of the first quarter run when she sank back-to-back 3-pointers from the top of the key and beat the buzzer with a jumper.

"No. 42 is a really good player," Carson coach Melissa Larsen said of Campbell. "She's a great shooter."

The Senators only trailed 22-13 with less than two minutes to go before halftime when Madison Rodgers sank a 3-pointer, off an offensive rebound by Campbell and assist from Tess Sando. Rodgers then banked a jumper off the glass, again assisted by Sando, to beat the buzzer and give Douglas a 27-13 cushion.

"Those five points at the end of the first half were big," Christen said. "Psychologically, being down by nine points, you're right in the game. But 14 is a little different story."

Rodgers finished with eight points, six rebounds and three assists.

Hailey Hughes grabbed 11 rebounds and Campbell also pulled down eight rebounds. Douglas finished with 37 rebounds as a team, 10 on the offensive end.

Lily Bouza and Lauren Lemburg scored nine and eight points respectively to lead the Senators.