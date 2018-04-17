Douglas girls fourth at Northwest Invitational

More than a dozen athletes contributed as the Douglas High girls track and field team scored in 13 of 18 events to capture fourth-place on Saturday at McQueen's 11th annual Northwest Invitational in Reno.

Among the individual highlights for Douglas, junior Hannah Carr set a personal record with her 4-11 clearance to win the girls high jump. Competing in the event for just the fifth time, Carr won on fewer misses after finishing the competition tied with Reed's Alysia Allen.

Meanwhile, freshman Megan Veil continued her emergence in the 300-meter low hurdles with a personal record dash of 47.99 to place second (47.99). Since starting in the event three weeks ago, Veil's time has dropped from 49.58 to 49.50 and now 47.99) and her latest mark fell just two-tenths of a second shy of the school record Ann Murphy set in 1993.

Douglas scored 88 points to finish behind Reno (89). McQueen bested Reed, 118-101, to win the team title.

Sophia Bottino, Macey Weston, Serena Tomassi and Madison Smalley clocked a 1:49.65 to place second in the 4×200 relay, just .22 behind Galena in first-place.

Madilynne Cox and Kayla Provost flew to season-best marks of 16-feet in the long jump to place second and third respectively. McQueen sophomore Carly Waller won the gold medal with a meet record jump of 17-6.

Meleeah McKown placed third in the shot put with a personal best throw of 33-0¾. Karla Sanchez placed sixth (31-1½) and Kindra Ruckman was eighth (29-3¼). Ruckman also placed third in the discus (110-10) and Sanchez fourth (103-9, personal record).

Douglas scored in the other four relay races as well. Faye Fournier, Kyla Hinnant, Provost and Bottino placed fifth in the 4×100 (51.85); Maya Smith, Bottino, Veil and Smalley placed fifth in the 4×400 (4:22.88); while Quincy Russell, Veil, Gregory and Smith placed fifth in the 4×800 (10:42.96).

Smalley, a sophomore, placed fifth in the 200 (27.23) and fifth in the 400 (1:01.77, season best). Bottino placed sixth in the 100 (13.36).

Smith placed sixth in the 800 (2:31.20) and ninth in the 1,500 (5:15.86).

Other Tigers who had personal bests included Isabelle Perkins in the 100-meter hurdles (17.76) to place ninth, Addison Gregory in the 3,000 (11:49.70) to finish ninth and Tomassi in the 400 (1:03.45) to finish 11th.

BOYS

Douglas placed fifth in the 4×800 relay as Keagan Anderson, Cody Jackson, Ricardo Diaz and Matthew Kruse combined to run 8:54.80 to help Douglas finish 15th in the team standings with six points.

The quartet of Andrew Hawn, William Marriott, Kody Gray and Race Coman placed eighth in the boys 4×100 relay (46.01) and junior Luke Gansberg finished 10th in the 200 (23.73).

Gansberg also combined with Hawn, Ryan McNalley and Celime Garcia to place eighth in the 4×400 (3:44.28). On Tuesday, Gansberg, a junior, ran a personal record 11.30 to place second in the 100 during a conference meet at home.

Freshman Brendyn Hoag finished 11th in the long jump (19-2½).