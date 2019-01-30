Douglas girls fall to Carson

The Douglas High girls basketball team kept climbing up the hill all night long in its rivalry game against Carson.

Douglas actually reached the top of the hill — that is to tie the game. But the Tigers couldn't stay on top of the hill, so to speak, and after tying the game 31-31, they fell to the Senators 42-36 on Tuesday at Morse Burley Gym.

The result forced a three-way tie for second place in the Sierra League as Douglas, Carson and Damonte Ranch are all 3-2 in league play.

"You use so much energy getting back into games like that," said Douglas coach Werner Christen, whose team overcame an 11-point deficit. "I thought when it was at 31, I thought it was anyone's game but they executed down the stretch."

Douglas came back to tie the game 31-31 when Karris David scored on a putback. But Lily Bouza responded by scoring on a drive through the lane to give Carson a 33-31 lead.

CHS then broke the Tigers' pressure when Bella Kordonowy sent a length-of-the-court inbounds pass to Bouza, who broke free for a layup to give the Senators a 35-31 lead.

Recommended Stories For You

Carson led 39-33 but Taylynn Kizer hit a three-pointer to pull Douglas within 39-36 with 23.5 seconds left. But Bouza broke free again and was fouled from behind. An intentional foul was called, giving Bouza two free throws and Carson the ball.

Bouza made 1-of-2 foul shots and then on the ensuing inbounds play, Trinity Beard scored on a pass from Bouza for the final margin.

"Slow start and we couldn't get over the hump," Christen said. "Give them credit, too. They made it difficult for us. We rushed things. We'll just try to move and get ready for the next one.

"We'll see them in a couple more weeks. We'll see what happens. We do have a lot of basketball, though, between this and that."

Carson jumped out to an 11-2 lead. Kordonowy scored seven of Carson's first nine points, hitting two threes in the process. Kizer hit a three to help Douglas pull to within 11-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Abby Pradere, though, hit a three to give Carson a 20-9 lead late in the first half. Riley Mello hit a three for Douglas to cut the deficit to 20-12 at halftime.

Douglas continued to battle back when it went on a 9-1 run to begin the third quarter to pull within 21-18. The run was capped by Madi Smalley's three. Carson went on to lead 26-22 after three quarters.

"I'm very, very pleased. They executed the game plan, you can't say perfectly, but as good as one can expect," said Carson coach Doug Whisler about his team. "They were patient and they did things on their terms and we beat a very, very good Douglas team tonight."

Both teams struggled somewhat from the foul line and that ended up being the difference in the game. Carson was 13-of-27 from the foul line while Douglas was 8-of-16.

Kordonowy and Bouza each scored 11 points and Beard and Naycy Alvarez each added six points for Carson. Kizer had 14 points, including three threes, Smalley scored nine points and Megan Veil added six points for Douglas.

Sierra Lutheran wins

Sierra Lutheran improved to 2-2 in league play with a 31-12 win at Excel Christian on Tuesday. The Falcons allowed just two points in the first half as they led 19-2 at halftime and 25-8 after three quarters.

"Before the game all the girls set goals for themselves and the team, and we more than accomplished these goals," Sierra Lutheran coach Danika Neal said. "I'm continually impressed with their teamwork and how they come together to compete."

Freshman Ava Mellum scored 12 points, Amanda Almeida had seven points and sophomore Makayla Talkington added six points for the Falcons.