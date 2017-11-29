Douglas girls fall in opener

Ten minutes to start the game and five minutes at the end stood as the difference Tuesday night in the McQueen High girls basketball team's 43-27 season-opening win at Douglas.

Kaila Spevak scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter to give the Lancers a lead they never relinquished in a Northern 4A cross-over matchup between playoff-tested teams.

Douglas (0-1 overall, 0-1 league) has 10 returnees from a team that finished 11-15 overall and as the Sierra League runner-up last season. McQueen was 16-11 in 2016-17, including a 59-30 win over Douglas in its season opener last November.

With two returning starters sidelined due to injuries — sophomores Taylynn Kizer (knee) and Madi Smalley (concussion) — found themselves down 14-5 after one quarter and 18-6 two minutes into the second period.

Spevak, who has signed to play volleyball for the Nevada Wolf Pack. knocked down three 3-pointers, two of which came back-to-back late in the first quarter. The senior guard dropped in a jumper to stretch the Lancers' lead to 18-6 with 6:04 left before halftime before Douglas began its comeback.

Hailey Hughes scored on a layup and Hannah Carr sank a jumper, assisted by Alexa Moss, then Ashlyn Campbell buried a 3-pointer from the left side, assisted by Molly Coverley, as the Tigers got back to within 20-13 before halftime.

Recommended Stories For You

Campbell and Carr finished with 10 points each to lead the Tigers offensively. Campbell is a 5-10 senior transfer who played three varsity seasons for Layton High, including the school's undefeated Utah 5A state championship 2015-16 team.

Douglas pulled to within 31-26 when Campbell converted a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 5:48 left to play, only to see the Lancers take off on a 12-1 run to close out the game.

The Tigers had an opportunity to close the gap to 3, only to turn the ball over on back-to-back possessions. McQueen took control underneath the glass down the stretch with a 12-4 advantage in rebounds during the fourth quarter.

Kaelei Koenig converted two offensive rebounds into field goals, then Spevak sank a pair of free throws and scored on a breakaway layup as the Lancers scored eight unanswered points.

Koenig finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Lancers. She had six points and five rebounds in the fourth quarter.

Hughes collected 10 rebounds (two offensive) and blocked one shot for the Tigers.

Douglas plays in this weekend in the Spanish Springs and Reno-hosted High Sierra Winter Challenge. The Tigers face Churchill County (Fallon) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Spanish Springs and are scheduled to play Elko today at noon.