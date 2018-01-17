Douglas girls continue bid for playoff seeding

Another key test awaits the Douglas High girls basketball team on Friday when it visits Galena for a matchup between teams competing for second-place in the Sierra League.

Douglas, 3-5 in league and 6-12 overall coming into a game Tuesday at Wooster (Douglas won, 57-13), is in a race with Galena, Damonte Ranch and Carson for the No. 2 playoff seed. Douglas won 45-34 against Damonte Ranch this past Friday.

The Tigers and Grizzlies match up evenly. Hailey Hughes (6-foot) and Hannah Carr (5-11) are third-year varsity juniors for the Tigers to counter Galena's Reilly Moss (6-0, fourth varsity season).

Galena is led by senior guard Kristin Farrell (19.1-point average) and Douglas has outside threats in Ashlynn Campbell and Taylynn Kizer.

Carr and Campbell scored 13 and 10 points respectively in the Damonte Ranch game.

Note: The Douglas frosh (16-1) defeated Damonte Ranch, 49-12.