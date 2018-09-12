Douglas football hopes to not be outflanked by Reno

The Douglas High football team has taken care of business so far, but now it's time decide just how good the Tigers are.

Douglas, off to a 2-0 start, will put that record on the line when it travels to face Northern 4A power Reno (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Huskies are 1-1 after being hammered by Sac Joaquin Section power Turlock (Calif.) 47-21 before coming back to beat Wooster 48-0 in a game they led 42-0 at halftime.

By contrast, Douglas won 44-19 last Friday at Hug, a team that lost to Wooster 20-19 in overtime. The Tigers opened the season with a 59-22 win over Sparks.

"We're excited," Douglas coach Ernie Monfiletto said. "An opportunity to compete with the best."

Monfiletto described Reno as "one of the top tier teams. They're a team that's formidable."

Against Hug, quarterback Colton Weidner had another huge game, completing 16-of-29 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 63 yards on eight carries and another score.

"He had a tremendous game," Monfiletto said.

But Douglas will need to be more productive on the ground against Reno. The Tigers' next leading rusher against Hug was Josh Shaw, who had 46 yards on nine carries.

Monfiletto admitted his team will need to be able to run the football and control the clock and stop the run to have a chance to beat Reno.

Against Hug, Cameron Swain had six catches for 67 yards and Matthew Schick caught a TD pass. Isaiah Geilenfeldt had six catches for 78 yards, including a 30-yard scoring reception.

Shaw rushed for two touchdowns and Gabe Wetzel ran for a score.

Outside linebacker Chris Flores was a standout on defense. "I think he really created some havoc," Monfiletto said. Flores also had a blocked punt. "That blocked punt closed the deal for us," Monfiletto said.

Other defensive standouts were safeties Luke Gansberg and Andrew Hawn, who were solid in run support.

Monfiletto said he was pleased with his team's defensive play against Hug, which helped the Tigers overcome a slow start.

But Monfiletto added, "I'm really pleased with the proficiency the offense has produced. I think both sides of the ball are doing their job."

He also said that about the offensive line doing its job.

Monfiletto said the strategy for Reno is to "continue to play great defense and the offense holds up their end of the bargain to execute the game plan."

He added the defense will need to be able to handle Reno's "unconventional offense.

"I think they're a pretty athletic group. Their defense executes the game lay with great speed and verocity."

Monfiletto said the key for his defense is to not be "outflanked" by Reno's speed on offense.