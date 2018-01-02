Douglas falls in consolation final

Sophomore guard Jack Bailey scored 21 points to lead the Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns past the Douglas Tigers on Saturday in the Mayors Division consolation finals of the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego.

Rancho Buena Vista (Calif.) outscored the Tigers 19-7 in the second quarter to take control of the contest played at Sage Creek High School.

Douglas (4-11 overall, 2-4 Sierra League) only trailed 18-14 at the end of the first quarter on its way to finishing the four-day tournament with a 2-2 record.

Bailey knocked down five 3-pointers and Noah Fields added 11 for the Longhorns, who won for the ninth time in their last 10 games.

On Friday, three players scored in double figures and Douglas handed out 16 assists as a team in an 80-60 win against Santa Clara (Oxnard, Calif.) at Sage Creek High School.

An 18-2 run bridging the first and second quarters enabled the Tigers to turn a 20-14 deficit into a 32-22 lead, then they busted the game wide open with a 17-0 run to start the second half.

Recommended Stories For You

Justin Lopez had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers. Jason Grey added 14 points and Austin Clutts scored 12 points on four treys.

Hunter Morris scored nine points while Justin Carillo contributed five assists and six points on a pair of shots from beyond the arc. Chase Jackson also distributed four assists.

Douglas is scheduled to resume its Sierra League schedule on Jan. 9 at home against Bishop Manogue.