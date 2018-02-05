Douglas duo hit top 10 in giant slalom

Douglas High's Sean Dunkelman and Sloane Niccoli posted top-10 finishes for Douglas High on Wednesday during a Tahoe Basin Ski League race at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

Dunkelman took seventh place in the boys giant slalom in a two-run time of 1:25.6, just two-tenths of a second ahead of Niccoli (1:25.8). Dunkelman stood in second-place after the first run with a 38.78.

Whittell went 1-2 in the race, led by Payton Norton with a 1:18.7 clocking, more than three seconds ahead of teammate Gunnar Barnwell (1:22.1). The win was Norton's second in as many weeks.

Danti Luri placed 23rd, Zackary Korzniewski 28th, Mateo Luri 30th and Mike Rubio 31st for Douglas.

Emily Hillman led Douglas with her 13th-place time of 1:34.3. Ariana Bilderback placed 17th, Hannah Shaw 21st, Kamryn Harper 22nd, Bella Timpone 26th and Savannah Pinto 28th for the Tigers.

Incline's Belle Johnson took first-place in the girls race with a time of 1:22.6, three-tenths faster than North Tahoe's Magnolia Neu. North Tahoe swept three of the top four places.

Recommended Stories For You

From a team standpoint, the Tigers finished fourth in both the boys and girls races and fourth overall. North Tahoe took the overall title with 420 points, followed by South Tahoe (348) and Douglas (323), Truckee (311), Incline (241), Whittell (212) and Carson (174).