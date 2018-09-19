Douglas continues tough schedule against McQueen

Nothing much will change for the Douglas High football team this week. But at least the Tigers won't feel like they're under the big top.

After what he called dealing with a "circus" of formations in a 51-24 loss at Reno last week, Douglas coach Ernie Monfiletto's team continues its tough schedule when it hosts McQueen on Friday at Keith Roman Field. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Although McQueen doesn't have all the bells and whistles Reno has, it figures the Lancers will be just as big of a challenge. The Lancers (4-0) have outscored their last two opponents, Carson and Wooster, by a combined score of 95-0.

But while McQueen has a balanced offense, it all starts with running back J.D. Kolb, who had almost 200 yards in total offense against Carson.

So McQueen likes to use Kolb both in the running and passing game. The Lancers also have a talented quarterback in Dominique Stallworth and a gamebreaker of a receiver in D.J. Beckham, who's also excellent on returns.

But it all starts with Kolb. "If we can get him handled, slow him down and contain him we have an opportunity to win."

Monfiletto said another key will be for the Douglas offense to control the clock — keeping the ball away from McQueen — against a Lancer defense that loves to bring a lot of pressure.

Against Reno, Douglas (2-1) was within 21-7 late in the first half when it had two three-and-outs. That led to two quick Husky scores and a 35-7 Reno lead at halftime.

"I feel like our kids played hard from start to end," Monfiletto said. "I really did."

"It was hard to overcome," Monfiletto also said about the end of the first half. "I thought our kids bounced back and played well in the second half."

Colt Weidner scored on a 60-yard touchdown run to pull Douglas to within 14-7 early in the second quarter. Weidner also threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Geilenfeldt to pull Douglas to within 44-17 in the third quarter.

Weidner is a dual threat, passing for 402 yards and four touchdowns and running for 193 yards on 23 rushes (8.4 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

Douglas has a balanced rushing attack led by Gabe Wetzel and Race Coman. The Tigers are averaging 230 yards rushing per game.

Receivers Cameron Swain and Geilenfeldt are Weidner's favorite targets.

NOTES: Douglas will honor the military in its third annual Military Tribute Night in a ceremony before the game. Every player will honor a veteran or active military member. A flyover will also e provided by the Fallon Naval Air Station. Two Douglas football players have early enlisted for the military: Gabe Wood, U.S. Marines and Gabe Hirt, U.S. Army.