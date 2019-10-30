Douglas caps regular season with Senior Night loss to Bishop Manogue

It wasn’t the Senior Night performance that Douglas volleyball was looking for Wednesday evening.

Bishop Manogue came to the Tigers gym and walked out with a convincing sweep, 25-12, 25-18, 25-6, which captured the Sierra League title for the Miners.

Tiger head coach Suzi Townsell thought maybe the pregame Senior Night ceremonies might have altered the focus her squad.

“Senior Night festivies maybe got everyone unfocused. I don’t know,” said Townsell.

On paper, the result of the contest ultimately didn’t affect Douglas, who had already secured the No. 3 slot in the Sierra League.

The Tigers cap the regular season with a 22-11 win-loss record for the season and a 6-4 clip in league play.

As the No. 3 seed in the Sierra League, Douglas will open the postseason with the No. 2 seed from the High Desert League – Spanish Springs (14-10). The opening round of the 4A Northern Region tournament will be Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at Spanish Springs.

The two programs met in Minden Sept. 12 with the Cougars pulling out a 3-1 win behind 16 kills from senior Kara Clayton (No. 22).

Three of the four sets between the two teams were decided by two points.

Adjusting from the finish

Townsell and the Tigers were using their last two games as tune-up contests before the postseason.

Douglas struggled with serve receive Wednesday night as Bishop Manogue posted 13 aces, unofficially.

“Our serve receive has been on point, definitely the second half of the season,” said Townsell. “We will go back to the drawing board, … and that was my plan anyways.”

Douglas came out in the second set with an energy that was lacking in the first and hung right with the Miners.

Tied at 15-15, the Tigers got back-to-back blocks from Marin Collins and Mia Bertolone to force Bishop Manogue to burn a timeout.

Out of the timeout the Miners won 18 of the next 20 points and quickly worked their way through the end of the second and third sets.

For five Douglas seniors, Wednesday night was their last chance to play in front of the hoe crowd they’ve become accustomed too.

Ciera Schinzing, Anna Bertolone, Olivia Johnson, Meika Cole and Jolene Votel walked off Randy Green Court for the final time.

“They’re an amazing group of girls who’ve played a lot of volleyball, been around them for a long time with volleyball,” said Townsell. “I can’t wait to see success at the next level, whatever they’re going to choose. They’re just amazing kids.”