Douglas boys tennis tops Hug

The Douglas high school boy’s tennis team won its second match of the season against Hug on Thursday.

In the first round, Douglas earned a strong lead, winning 6 sets right off the bat.

Because of this lead, coach Rod Smith decided to sub most of the second round, allowing players who do not often play to gain some court time.

“We had 21 players suited up and 21 players played at least one set,” said Smith. “For many of our non-starters, this was their first time on the court in an official capacity. I was impressed with their enthusiasm and focus.”

The second round came with both pride and surprise when the sub for the No. 1 singles seed, Luke Rodina, won his set 6-1, and the subs for the No. 2 doubles seeds, Nate Wilsey and Tyler Hearn, won their set 6-4.

In the third round, Coach Smith chose to sub even more players, who came off the courts with strong scores as well. Rodina won his second point of the day. The subbed No. 1 doubles team, Michael McAlpin and Sean Upshaw, also had a thrilling match, winning 6-4.

The team plays at Wooster on Thursday.

Submitted by Maureen Brennan, team manager.

Douglas girls beat Hug

The Douglas High girls tennis team defeated Hug (and the rain) 13-5 on Thursday.

Douglas is now 2-2 on the season.

Natalie Alexander, Natalia Baldauskas, Amanda Shaffer and Ava Tarkanian picked up singles wins for the Tigers.

In doubles, the teams of Maggie Hutchings and Anna Elias; Reagan Merriam and Taylor Reardon; Alexandra Molyneux and Carly Van Wagenen; Paige Radelfinger and Abby Hutchings all picked up singles wins.

The teams of Jessica Ochoa and Sandra Cubillo and Kirsten Smith and Cheyenne Williams each won two matches.

Douglas volleyball top McQueen

The Douglas volleyball team defeated McQueen 3-1 on Thursday on the road.

The Tigers won, 25-18, 25-14, 17-25 and 25-16.

Emily Carr led the Tigers with 10 kills. Marianna Bertolone had 9 aces for the Tigers. Caitlyn Stephens had 9 digs and Fiona Mora had 16 assists.

Douglas, 10-5, hosts Spanish Springs on Thursday.

Boys soccer drops game

The Douglas boys soccer team lost 2-1 at Reno on Wednesday. The Tigers play at 12:30 p.m. today at McQueen. Douglas is still looking for its first win of the year.

Girls soccer tops Reno

Devi Schwartz, Hannah Schaeffer, Kamryn Harper, Madi Smalley, Molly Coverley all scored goals in the Tigers 5-0 win at Reno on Tuesday. Schaffer and Smalley also added assists for the Tigers (2-4). Douglas plays at 10:45 a.m. today at McQueen.

