Douglas boys ski finishes third

The Douglas High boys ski team finished third in a giant slalom race hosted by Carson High at Kirkwood on Tuesday.

Douglas was able to improve on its fifth place finish in the first race of the season. The finish for Douglas was an impressive one as its competing against top schools from the Lake Tahoe area, North Tahoe, Truckee, Incline Village, South Tahoe and Whittell.

Niccoli Sloan had an impressive ninth place finish for Douglas with a combined time of 53.21 seconds for his two runs. Also for Douglas, Danti Luri was 14th in 53.21, Zackary Korzeniewski was 20th in 58.28, Jack Smith was 22nd in 59.52 and Michael Rubio was 22nd in 60:03.

Due to finals, the Douglas girls only had three girls competing and finished seventh. The Douglas girls finished fifth in their first race. Audrey Keasling was 24th in 71.52, Emily Nanse was 29th in 80.74 and Jaelen Allen was 35th in 84.31 for Douglas.