 Douglas boys pick up San Diego win | RecordCourier.com

Douglas boys pick up San Diego win

Staff Reports

Ian Ozolins

Ian Ozolins had 14 points and eight rebounds on Thursday afternoon to help the Douglas High boys basketball team post a 48-45 victory at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego.

Austin Clutts and Jason Gray added 13 and eight points respectively — and combined to connect on four shots from beyond the arc — as Douglas (3-10 overall, 2-4 Sierra League) picked up its first Mayors Division win at Sage Creek High School.

While the Tigers led most of the way, Fallbrook (2-9) pulled within two points twice in the fourth quarter, 38-36 and 45-43. The Tigers answered both challenges and led by as many as eight points (44-36) in the final period.

Douglas scored 11 unanswered points on its way to a 26-20 halftime lead and 31-20 early in the third quarter.

Josh Carillo contributed six points (one 3-pointer) and three assists, while Andrew Collins pulled down eight rebounds. Clutts shot 5-for-6 from the free throw line.

Douglas started the four-day tournament with a 56-45 defeat against the Lodi Flames on Wednesday night. Lodi (6-6 overall) led start to finish and was on top 33-17 at halftime.

Recommended Stories For You

Douglas scored eight unanswered points to move within 18-15 early in the second quarter, only to see the Flames engage on a 15-2 run.

Ozolins scored 10 points, while Gray and Collins added eight each to lead the Tigers offensively.

Jaylin Reed and Chase Shaftner connected on four 3-pointers each. Reed a 6-foot-4 junior point guard, finished with 20 points and Shaftner 16.

Douglas is scheduled to pick up its Sierra League schedule on Jan. 9 at home against Bishop Manogue.