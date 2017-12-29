Douglas boys pick up San Diego win

Ian Ozolins had 14 points and eight rebounds on Thursday afternoon to help the Douglas High boys basketball team post a 48-45 victory at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego.

Austin Clutts and Jason Gray added 13 and eight points respectively — and combined to connect on four shots from beyond the arc — as Douglas (3-10 overall, 2-4 Sierra League) picked up its first Mayors Division win at Sage Creek High School.

While the Tigers led most of the way, Fallbrook (2-9) pulled within two points twice in the fourth quarter, 38-36 and 45-43. The Tigers answered both challenges and led by as many as eight points (44-36) in the final period.

Douglas scored 11 unanswered points on its way to a 26-20 halftime lead and 31-20 early in the third quarter.

Josh Carillo contributed six points (one 3-pointer) and three assists, while Andrew Collins pulled down eight rebounds. Clutts shot 5-for-6 from the free throw line.

Douglas started the four-day tournament with a 56-45 defeat against the Lodi Flames on Wednesday night. Lodi (6-6 overall) led start to finish and was on top 33-17 at halftime.

Douglas scored eight unanswered points to move within 18-15 early in the second quarter, only to see the Flames engage on a 15-2 run.

Ozolins scored 10 points, while Gray and Collins added eight each to lead the Tigers offensively.

Jaylin Reed and Chase Shaftner connected on four 3-pointers each. Reed a 6-foot-4 junior point guard, finished with 20 points and Shaftner 16.

Douglas is scheduled to pick up its Sierra League schedule on Jan. 9 at home against Bishop Manogue.