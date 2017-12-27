Douglas boys lose two games

A late comeback on Saturday afternoon fell short for the Douglas High boys basketball team in its 56-50 defeat against Hug in Reno.

Douglas (2-4 Sierra League, 2-9 overall) rallied from 15 points down in the fourth quarter, only to run out of time in the Northern 4A crossover contest. Hug (2-4 High Desert League, 4-5 overall) scored 19 unanswered points over the third and fourth quarters to turn a 32-27 deficit into a 46-32 lead.

Douglas ended the game on a 16-5 run, however, the Tigers were unable to pull any closer than five points. Earlier, the lead changed hands six times in the second and third quarters. Douglas led 21-20 at halftime and Hug led 35-32 after three quarters.

Jason Gray shot 3-for-6 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points to lead the Tigers. Josh Carillo and Chase Jackson added nine and eight points respectively.

Douglas shot 9-for-16 from the free throw line and turned the ball over 23 times.

RENO 69, DOUGLAS 43

Senior center Tommy Challis scored 21 points to help the defending region tournament champion Reno Huskies to a crossover win Friday night at home against Douglas.

Austin Clutts and Ian Ozolins scored 12 points each to lead Douglas offensively. Clutts shot 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, including two shots in the second quarter that brought the Tigers to within 25-20.

Reno (5-0 league, 9-3 overall) led 36-24 at halftime.

Douglas returns to action today against Lodi, Calif. (5-6 overall), at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego. The game is set for 9:05 p.m. at Sage Creek High School.

GIRLS

Douglas opens at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic in San Diego today against the Yosemite Badgers (Oakhurst, Calif.). The game starts at 8 p.m. at El Capitan High School.

Douglas (2-4 league, 4-7 overall) lost to Reno, 66-23, and bested Hug, 55-36. No stats were available.