Douglas boys look for fifth straight title

STAKES: Top three in each event qualify for the State Championships on May 19 at UNLV’s Buchanan Natatorium.

Douglas High's boys swimming and diving team continued one win streak last Saturday by sweeping through a double dual meet. The Tigers will continue their quest to continue another streak Friday and Saturday when the Northern 4A Region Championships continue in Carson City.

The Tigers have won four straight region boys team titles coming into the swimming prelims and finals at the Carson Aquatic Facility in Carson City.

There were some highlights last Saturday when the regular season ended with a conference double dual meet against Reno and Bishop Manogue at the Truckee-Donner Community Swimming Pool in Truckee. The Douglas boys won twice — 169-118 over Manogue and 159-93 over Reno — to extend their conference win streak to 84 in a row. On the girls side, the Tigers won 172-118 against Manogue 172-118 and lost 195-118 to Reno.

The diving was held on Wednesday at the University of Nevada's Lombardi Recreation Center, where the Tigers' Alexander Laningham earned his ticket to the state championships with his second-place finish. Laningham, last year's region boys champion, posted a score of 259.65 points that trailed only Payton Lee of Spanish Springs (453.60).

MOVING FORWARD

Douglas has a pair of No. 1 individual swimming seeds, junior Joey Smithen in the boys 100-yard butterfly and sophomore Baylee Silveira in the 100 backstroke.

Relays always figure prominently in postseason team scoring since first-place is worth 40 points, compared to 20 in individual events. And two races to watch on the boys side are the 200-yard medley and freestyle relays, where the Tigers locked up in close races with the Reno Huskies during their dual meet in Truckee.

Douglas took first-place overall in the 200 medley relay as Taylor Knowles, Jack Stevenson, Justin LoPresto and Smithen and clocked a time of 1:44.50 that ranks No. 1 in the North. Earlier in the day, the Tigers' Connor Taylor, LoPresto, Knowles and Smithen placed second in a closely contested 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:34.79, only to be touched out by the Reno Huskies in a region-best time (1:34.60).

"The boys swam a best time but were out-touched (by 19 one-hundredths of a second) losing to Reno in an amazing race," Douglas coach Greg Taylor noted in an email. "So while the boys lost the top spot in the 200 free relay, they gained the No. 1 spot in the 200 medley relay, swapping with Reno both times. Regionals is going to be exciting."

Douglas is the defending region champion in the boys freestyle relay (1:32.63).

In the girls 200 medley relay, the Tigers' quartet of Kaela Forvilly, Taylor Sullivan, Julia Chappell and Silveira finished with a strong 1:58.40 that placed second behind Reno last Saturday. Forvilly and Sullivan were part of a Douglas team that placed second in the event with a 1:54.97 at last year's region meet.

RACES TO WATCH

Smithen is the top seed in what shapes up to be a highly competitive 100 butterfly (55.18). He is ranked just ahead of Reno junior Nathan McAlister (55.38) and Carson senior Reece Canfield (56.32). Canfield placed second at last year's region meet (54.14), while McAlister placed third.

Silveira is seeded No. 1 in the 100 backstroke (59.83) and No. 2 in the 100 freestyle (54.25).

Silveira, a Texas all-state relay swimmer for Lubbock High School as a freshman last year, clocked a 56.95 in the 100 backstroke at the Far Western Short Course Championships on April 7 in Santa Clara, California.

Douglas senior Kaela Forvilly comes in as the No. 7 seed in the backstroke (1:03.76) and last year's fifth-place region finisher. In the 100 freestyle, Alexia Taylor Arredondo of Spanish Springs is the defending champion and current No. 1 seed (53.47).

One intriguing race on the boys side is the 200 individual medley, where Smithen is seeded No. 5 (2:09.95). Reno's McAlister is the defending champion and Galena senior Tanner Murphy is the top seed (2:03.45) in a race that returns four of the top five finishers from last year's region meet. McAlister is the No. 2 seed (2:04.19), Wooster senior Moises Martinez is No. 3 (2:05.06) and last year's runner-up, while Murphy and Smithen placed fourth and fifth respectively last year.

LoPresto, a freshman, is seeded No. 2 in the 50 freestyle (22.95), behind only Reno senior Ben Peters (22.16 set on Saturday). LoPresto is seeded No. 4 in the 100 freestyle after logging his 51.83 on Saturday (right behind Peters' first-place 51.52).

Douglas sophomore Cailey Tollmann is seeded No. 5 in the 200 freestyle (2:07.93) and the 500 freestyle (5:43.90). Tollmann placed second in the 500 at least year's region meet (5:28.61) behind defending champion Annika Hobson of Reno. Hobson now comes in as the No. 3 seed (5:35.07) and The No. 1 seed is Benny Nagy of McQueen (5:24.37).