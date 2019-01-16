Douglas boys, girls ski have solid showing

Niccoli Sloan had another outstanding showing for the Douglas High boys ski team which had another solid showing in the Tahoe Basin Ski League on Tuesday in the giant slalom at Alpine Meadows.

Sloan placed seventh, finishing his two runs in 1:06.27 (32.17, 34.1) to lead Douglas to a third place finish as a team. Douglas scored 160 points to finish behind North Tahoe (212) and South Tahoe (173).

Also for the Douglas boys, Isaac Leigh took 19th in 1:11.69, Dante Luri was 20th in 1:12.45, Zakary Korzeniewski was 22nd in 1:33.60 and Michael Rubio was 27th in 1:19.31.

The Douglas girls also had a solid showing finishing fourth with 138 points behind Truckee (211), North Tahoe (209) and South Tahoe (165). For the Douglas girls Ariana Bilderback took 16th in 1:13.49 (36.55, 36.74), Kamryn Harper was 17th in 1:15.56, Audrey Keasling was 27th in 1:31.17, Emily Nanse was 30th in 1:35.44 and Lilia Fields was 32nd in 1:43.21.

Sierra Lutheran boys hoops win

The Sierra Lutheran boys basketball team opened league play with a 55-46 win over Whittell at home on Tuesday. The Falcons led throughout in the close game, leading 12-10 after one quarter, 21-16 at halftime and 40-36 after three quarters.

Luke Bonafede had 10 points and six rebounds, Logan Schinzing had 20 points and nine rebounds, Nathan Waite had five rebounds and six assists, Luke Schinzing had six rebounds and four assists and Hunter Lamprecht had 16 points and five rebounds for the Falcons.

"Defense, defense, defense. The team played great defense tonight, and we played very unselfishly. Great win," Sierra Lutheran coach Ben Walther said.

Sierra Lutheran girls fall

Whittell overcame Sierra Lutheran's strong start for a comeback 41-26 win against the Falcons. Sierra Lutheran led 11-2 after one quarter and 18-12 at halftime but Whittell turned the game around in the second half, leading 29-21 after three quarters.

Freshman Ava Mellum scored 11 points and Taylor Davison added seven points for the Falcons. "Really proud of our effort, especially in the first half," Sierra Lutheran coach Danika Neal said. "It was great to see our improvements in ball movement and defensive rebounding. We look forward to playing Whittell again in a few weeks."