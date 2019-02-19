Douglas boys fall to Reed

SPARKS — It looked like the Douglas High boys basketball team was beginning to make headway against the oncoming wind that was the Reed Raiders.

6-9 Hunter Morris had just posted up to score two straight baskets to pull the Tigers to within 38-32. But the Raiders went on a 9-0 run to take a 47-32 lead and the Tigers were back to doing the best they can to make headway against that wind.

Douglas kept getting within striking distance before Reed finally pulled away for good to break the game open midway through the fourth quarter on its way to a 77-56 win over the Tigers on Tuesday at home in the first round of the Northern 4A playoffs.

Reed advanced to face Manogue in a semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Carson High's Morse Burley Gym. Galena will play Spanish Springs in the other semifinal at 7:15.

The head winds Douglas dealt with began right from the start as Reed jumped out to a 10-0 lead. "They're a good squad," Douglas coach Corey Thacker said. "They're athletic. They attack downhill. They get to the free throw line."

The parade to the foul line lasted all game long for Reed as the Raiders were 21-of-29 from the line while Douglas was 7-of-14.

Despite Reed's strong start, Douglas kept hanging around as Josh Carrillo hit a three-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter to bring the Tigers within 17-10.

Douglas closed to within 20-14 before Reed went up 26-16. Jason Gray hit a three to pull the Tigers to within 26-19. Reed went on to extend its lead to 33-20 before Gray hit another three to pull Douglas to within 33-23. Reed led 36-25 at halftime.

After Reed scored to begin the third quarter to take a 38-25 lead it looked like Douglas had seized the momentum with a 7-0 run to pull within 38-32. Carrillo hit a three to pull Douglas to within 38-28 before Morris' two buckets made it 38-32.

But Reed responded with a 9-0 run before Gray hit his third three to pull the Tigers within 47-35. The closest Douglas got the rest of the way was nine points when Carrillo hit his third three to pull the Tigers to within 53-44.

After Reed took a 58-44 lead early in the fourth quarter, Carrillo hit his fourth three to pull Douglas to within 58-47 but then Reed began to gradually pull away for good.

"I'm proud of our kids. We had a tough off season," said Thacker about the work his team put in. "We worked hard to get to this point. Reed is a tough team. Our kids have worked hard."

Douglas was also supported by a large contingent who made the trip to Reed. "We have a good program," Thacker said. "Our kids really care for each other. We're on break and we still had kids here which is awesome."

Morris had another solid game inside with 15 points and six blocks. Also for Douglas, Gray scored 15 points and Carrillo scored all 12 of his points on his four threes.