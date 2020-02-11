Douglas boys fall on Senior Night, travel to Carson Friday for postseason life

An 11-0 run to start the third quarter was about the only separation between Damonte Ranch and Douglas High boys basketball Tuesday night as the Mustangs left Minden with a 68-57 win.

The loss drops Douglas to 7-15 on the year and 3-6 in the Sierra League standings.

Carson defeated Wooster, 72-58, Tuesday setting up a must-win showdown between the two rivals Friday night.

The meeting Friday will determine who earns the final postseason berth out of the Sierra League and whose season will end without a playoff appearance.

“We’re trying to fight for a spot,” said Douglas head coach Corey Thacker. “It’s not going to be easy. They’re a good team, especially at their place. … It’s going to be defending and we have to find shooters.”

Slow start to second half

Douglas trailed 35-34 out of the half and stumbled just enough to allow the Mustangs to put together the biggest run of the game.

It wasn’t much of a blip, but a few consecutive turnovers coupled with Damonte Ranch hitting several big shots put the Tigers in a hole to start the second half.

The Mustangs led 41-34 after Mitch Conway sank his fourth and final triple of the night, forcing a Douglas timeout.

Conway scored a game-high 27 points, including 17 in the opening half for the Mustangs.

Out of the timeout, the Mustangs added a putback basket and a triple to go up 46-34.

Even through the natural ebbs and flow of the second half, Douglas couldn’t climb closer than eight the rest of the contest.

It wasn’t for a lack of effort on the Tigers’ end as Douglas shot nearly 50 percent from the floor throughout the game.

However, 14 turnovers in the second half were the difference as Douglas couldn’t score enough times consecutively to gain substantial ground.

“We came out flat. We didn’t come out ready to go. If you look at these past 10-12 games that’s something we live on, coming out in that third quarter and having energy,” said Thacker. “Damonte did that tonight.”

In the first half, it was a shootout between the two teams fighting for league positioning.

Both squads traded baskets at a blistering rate in the second quarter.

Douglas seniors Camden Brown and Douglas Hostler played with a fervor in the early going as the two finished with four and eight points, respectively.

Senior Night

Douglas honored its six seniors prior to tip-off Tuesday night.

Calvin Doerr, Hostler, Brown, Abner Lowe, Gage Hoyle and Nick Ryan were all recognized for their service to the program over their careers.

The six seniors combined for 19 points over the course of the night.

UP NEXT: It’s a doozy. Douglas and Carson both sit with 3-6 record in the Sierra League, leaving Friday’s matchup to determine who is postseason bound.

The winner Friday will travel to Spanish Springs to open the postseason after the Cougars clinched the High Desert League title Tuesday night.