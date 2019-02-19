Douglas boys beat Carson

MINDEN — This rivalry game featured two teams going in different directions, and result that was pretty much determined at the beginning of the second half.

But it also featured two teams playing as hard as they could until the final horn — just as it should be in a rivalry game.

The pendulum has swung to the side of the Douglas High boys basketball team in this rivalry as that was shown in the Tigers' 73-49 win over Carson on Monday at Randy Green Court.

While the Senators season came to an end the Tigers pressed on to the playoffs. Douglas finished third in the Sierra League at 6-4 and will play at High Desert League No. 2 seed Reed in the first round of the Northern 4A playoffs on Tuesday.

"It's always nice to get Carson and beat Carson," Douglas coach Corey Thacker said. "It's great to beat Carson on senior night. The kids did a good job. I think we're playing well at the right time."

The game was close for most of the first quarter with Josh Carrillo hitting a three-pointer to give Douglas a 16-11 lead. Parsa Hadjighasemi responded with a three to pull Carson to within 16-14.

Douglas began to gain a little bit of separation by going on a 5-0 run at the end of the first quarter to take a 21-14 lead. Douglas continued to gradually pull away in the second quarter, leading by as many as 12 points. The Tigers led 36-26 at halftime.

The Tigers began the third quarter with a 10-0 run to effectively take control of the game and a 46-26 lead. Hadjighasemi stopped the run with a three to pull CHS to within 46-29 but Cameron Swain responded with a three to give Douglas a 50-29 lead.

Calvin Doerr began the fourth quarter by hitting a three to give Douglas a 59-38 lead. The Tigers took their largest lead at 71-46 when Ty Jackson hit a three.

"It's kind of the story of our season," Carson coach Jordan Glover said. "There's not much we can do."

Except play hard. "They put their lives on the lne," Glover said. "They put out the most effort. These kids, they're going to play their butts off every minute of every game."

While not as dominant as in the first meeting between the two teams, the 6-9 Hunter Morris still made his presence felt with 11 points and five rebounds for the Tigers. Also for Douglas, Isaiah Geilenfeldt scored seven points and Connor Ritchie, Jason Gray, Chase Jackson, Swain and Brady Rodina all added six points.

For Carson, Hadjighasemi scored 13 points, Nathan Smothers had seven points and Colton Schaefer added six points. Glover said better things are ahead for his team.

"We'll be competitive for sure," said Glover about next season.