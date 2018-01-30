Douglas bowlers rally past Damonte

Anthony Hernandez rolled a 616 series and Josh Bowman produced clutch back-to-back shots on Thursday to help the Douglas Bowling Club come from behind for a 24-21 High Desert Interscholastic Bowling Program victory against Damonte Ranch in Reno.

Down by four points after two games, Douglas rallied to outscore Damonte Ranch 11-4 in the decisive third to pull out its win at High Sierra Lanes. The second-year club team improved its season record to 4-2.

Hernandez registered game scores of 177-207-232 to complete his team-best series. Josh Salie also had a 522 series (159-184-179) and Cassidee Miller shot 214 in her second game to help Douglas.

Bowman delivered the go-ahead points late when he completed a spare and added eight more pins on his next ball to give Douglas a one-pin win.

The Douglas team returns to Reno today for its regular season-ending league match against Wooster starting at 3:15 p.m. at the Grand Sierra Resort.