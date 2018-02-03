Douglas bowlers rally for another win

After surging to an early lead on Wednesday, the Douglas Bowling Club held on for a 23-22 High Desert Interscholastic Bowling Program victory against Wooster in Reno.

Douglas was out front, 20-10, after two games and then withstood a furious Wooster comeback to preserve its win in the high school match at the Grand Sierra Resort Bowling Center. The second-year Douglas team improved its season record to 5-2, including a come-from-behind 24-21 win against Damonte Ranch one week before.

"Once again, we had adversity in the last game," said Douglas coach David Dickey, whose team has won four straight matches. "Wooster made a big comeback, but we got just what we needed — three out of last 15 — with Andrew Jones, Josh Bowman and Morgana Veatch wining their points in the last game to put us over the top in a very close and hard-fought match."

Anthony Hernandez, a sophomore, led Douglas with his 679 series (244-239-196).

Douglas is now heading into the league playoffs, which begin this week.

"As I always try to get across to the team, I believe we can win on any given day, but never look past any opponent," Dick said.

Bowling is not a formal Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association sport.